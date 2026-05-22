John James PAC hired consultants tied to alleged campaign finance scheme

Republican Rep. John James’ political action committee hired consultants accused of brokering an illegal deal between President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The alleged malfeasance had already been widely reported by the time James’ group hired the individuals at the center of it. The timing could undercut his pledge to crack down on corruption if he is elected Michigan governor later this year.

Understanding the scheme requires untangling a complex web of Republican consulting firms, shady shell companies, and campaign finance disclosures.

Last month, James’ Mission Michigan PAC said it paid $1.3 million to Red Eagle Media Group, a Virginia-based firm that helps campaigns place TV and radio ads.

In 2016, the NRA hired Red Eagle Media Group to place ads in Norfolk, VA endorsing Trump’s presidential campaign. Around the same time, Trump placed ads in the same market through a firm called American Media & Advocacy Group (AMAG). Both placements targeted adults ages 35 to 65.

The Trace reported in 2018 that Red Eagle Media Group and AMAG were actually offshoots of a larger company known as National Media Research, Planning and Placement. Public filings show that all of these entities shared addresses and employees.

It was also discovered that the two 2016 ad placements were authorized by the same individual.

The linked firms and mirrored placements prompted speculation that Red Eagle Media Group helped the Trump campaign coordinate its strategy with the NRA. Federal law strictly prohibits private political groups like the NRA from collaborating with campaigns.

“This is very strong evidence, if not proof, of illegal coordination,” Larry Noble, a former general counsel for the Federal Election Commission, told Mother Jones. “This is the heat of the general election, and the same person is acting as an agent for the NRA and the Trump campaign.”

Trump’s 2020 campaign also hired AMAG but stopped reporting payments to the firm after news of the potential deal broke. OpenSecrets later reported that the campaign was still using the firm but was funneling the payments through shell companies, presumably to conceal them from the press and the public.

James’ campaign website lists eliminating political corruption as his top priority and specifically says he will “require ethics clauses to be included in every employment agreement in his administration.”

He does not appear to be applying this standard to his PAC.

James is one of five Republicans competing in the Aug. 4 primary for governor. The winner will likely face Democratic secretary of state Jocelyn Benson in the general election.