search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

John James PAC hired consultants tied to alleged campaign finance scheme

James is running for Michigan governor on an anti-corruption platform

By Jesse Valentine - May 22, 2026
Share
John James
Rep. John James, R-Mich., listens to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, not pictured, speak during a tour of Atomic Industries' manufacturing facility, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Warren, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Republican Rep. John James’ political action committee hired consultants accused of brokering an illegal deal between President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The alleged malfeasance had already been widely reported by the time James’ group hired the individuals at the center of it. The timing could undercut his pledge to crack down on corruption if he is elected Michigan governor later this year.

Understanding the scheme requires untangling a complex web of Republican consulting firms, shady shell companies, and campaign finance disclosures.

Last month, James’ Mission Michigan PAC said it paid $1.3 million to Red Eagle Media Group, a Virginia-based firm that helps campaigns place TV and radio ads.

In 2016, the NRA hired Red Eagle Media Group to place ads in Norfolk, VA endorsing Trump’s presidential campaign. Around the same time, Trump placed ads in the same market through a firm called American Media & Advocacy Group (AMAG). Both placements targeted adults ages 35 to 65.

The Trace reported in 2018 that Red Eagle Media Group and AMAG were actually offshoots of a larger company known as National Media Research, Planning and Placement. Public filings show that all of these entities shared addresses and employees.

It was also discovered that the two 2016 ad placements were authorized by the same individual.

The linked firms and mirrored placements prompted speculation that Red Eagle Media Group helped the Trump campaign coordinate its strategy with the NRA. Federal law strictly prohibits private political groups like the NRA from collaborating with campaigns.

“This is very strong evidence, if not proof, of illegal coordination,” Larry Noble, a former general counsel for the Federal Election Commission, told Mother Jones. “This is the heat of the general election, and the same person is acting as an agent for the NRA and the Trump campaign.”

Trump’s 2020 campaign also hired AMAG but stopped reporting payments to the firm after news of the potential deal broke. OpenSecrets later reported that the campaign was still using the firm but was funneling the payments through shell companies, presumably to conceal them from the press and the public.

James’ campaign website lists eliminating political corruption as his top priority and specifically says he will “require ethics clauses to be included in every employment agreement in his administration.”

He does not appear to be applying this standard to his PAC.

James is one of five Republicans competing in the Aug. 4 primary for governor. The winner will likely face Democratic secretary of state Jocelyn Benson in the general election.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Mike Lawler used taxpayer funds to promote GOP tax law

Mike Lawler used taxpayer funds to promote GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Gabe Evans stayed silent as Colorado meatpacking workers went on strike

Gabe Evans stayed silent as Colorado meatpacking workers went on strike

By Jesse Valentine - May 18, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Mike Lawler used taxpayer funds to promote GOP tax law

Mike Lawler used taxpayer funds to promote GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Gabe Evans stayed silent as Colorado meatpacking workers went on strike

Gabe Evans stayed silent as Colorado meatpacking workers went on strike

By Jesse Valentine - May 18, 2026
David Schweikert wants Arizona’s public lands in private hands

David Schweikert wants Arizona’s public lands in private hands

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2026
Nunn talks tough on banks after taking $260K from credit card industry

Nunn talks tough on banks after taking $260K from credit card industry

By Jesse Valentine - May 13, 2026
Hyde-Smith took fertilizer money as farmers struggled with soaring costs

Hyde-Smith took fertilizer money as farmers struggled with soaring costs

By Jesse Valentine - May 13, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Mike Lawler used taxpayer funds to promote GOP tax law

Mike Lawler used taxpayer funds to promote GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Gabe Evans stayed silent as Colorado meatpacking workers went on strike

Gabe Evans stayed silent as Colorado meatpacking workers went on strike

By Jesse Valentine - May 18, 2026
David Schweikert wants Arizona’s public lands in private hands

David Schweikert wants Arizona’s public lands in private hands

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2026
Nunn talks tough on banks after taking $260K from credit card industry

Nunn talks tough on banks after taking $260K from credit card industry

By Jesse Valentine - May 13, 2026
Hyde-Smith took fertilizer money as farmers struggled with soaring costs

Hyde-Smith took fertilizer money as farmers struggled with soaring costs

By Jesse Valentine - May 13, 2026
Adam Steen touts Iowa manufacturing despite outsourcing to China

Adam Steen touts Iowa manufacturing despite outsourcing to China

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2026
Republican Patti Adair endorsed cutting Medicaid, repealing Obamacare

Republican Patti Adair endorsed cutting Medicaid, repealing Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2026
Chuck Edwards took $50k from utility executive as rates rose across North Carolina

Chuck Edwards took $50k from utility executive as rates rose across North Carolina

By Jesse Valentine - May 08, 2026
Mike Lawler is still spending campaign cash on limousines

Mike Lawler is still spending campaign cash on limousines

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2026
Lombardo under fire as donor cash follows controversial actions

Lombardo under fire as donor cash follows controversial actions

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2026
Ashley Hinson backed rollbacks as PFAS contamination spread

Ashley Hinson backed rollbacks as PFAS contamination spread

By Jesse Valentine - May 04, 2026
Fitzpatrick pushes false FBI claim against Democratic opponent

Fitzpatrick pushes false FBI claim against Democratic opponent

By Jesse Valentine - May 04, 2026
Ogles campaign paid consultant who tracked rallygoers’ phones

Ogles campaign paid consultant who tracked rallygoers’ phones

By Jesse Valentine - May 01, 2026
Jonathan Bush likens MaineCare expansion to Putin bombing schools

Jonathan Bush likens MaineCare expansion to Putin bombing schools

By Jesse Valentine - May 01, 2026
Tennessee desperately tries to silence women nearly killed by its abortion ban

Tennessee desperately tries to silence women nearly killed by its abortion ban

By Bonnie Fuller - April 29, 2026
Susan Collins declines to investigate White House funding and war actions

Susan Collins declines to investigate White House funding and war actions

By Jesse Valentine - April 29, 2026
Garrity praised rioters, questioned 2020 election in unearthed posts

Garrity praised rioters, questioned 2020 election in unearthed posts

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2026
JoAnna Mendoza, AZ Marine vet and mom, says she’ll represent her neighbors in Congress

JoAnna Mendoza, AZ Marine vet and mom, says she’ll represent her neighbors in Congress

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2026
GOP Michigan candidates still claim Trump won 2020 election

GOP Michigan candidates still claim Trump won 2020 election

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2026
Janelle Stelson says it’s time to make Pennsylvania affordable again

Janelle Stelson says it’s time to make Pennsylvania affordable again

By Bonnie Fuller - April 17, 2026
Jackson takes credit for Georgia abortion ban, backs even stricter limits

Jackson takes credit for Georgia abortion ban, backs even stricter limits

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2026
Carrie Buck opposed effort to lower prescription drug prices in Nevada

Carrie Buck opposed effort to lower prescription drug prices in Nevada

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2026
Husted’s budget plan would force deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare

Husted’s budget plan would force deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

Barrett took big money from donors who profited from GOP tax law

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
Dan Sullivan made up to $2 million in stock trades while serving in Senate

Dan Sullivan made up to $2 million in stock trades while serving in Senate

By Jesse Valentine - April 14, 2026
This Phoenix dad, husband, and doctor just helped change abortion rules in Arizona

This Phoenix dad, husband, and doctor just helped change abortion rules in Arizona

By Bonnie Fuller - April 13, 2026
Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

Rising hunger rates pose new risks for Republican Senate candidates

By Jesse Valentine - April 10, 2026
New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

New list names Collins, Husted among most corrupt lawmakers

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2026
Collins, Whatley benefit financially from Iran War oil boom

Collins, Whatley benefit financially from Iran War oil boom

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2026
Right-wing ‘trad wife’ influencers are telling young women lies about birth control

Right-wing ‘trad wife’ influencers are telling young women lies about birth control

By Bonnie Fuller - April 07, 2026
Hyde-Smith campaigns with sheriff linked to Rankin County abuse scandal

Hyde-Smith campaigns with sheriff linked to Rankin County abuse scandal

By Jesse Valentine - April 06, 2026
Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

Bill Huizenga took utility donations as rates rose across Michigan

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
Vulnerable House Republicans go silent on Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

Vulnerable House Republicans go silent on Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026
Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to scrap disastrous tariff policy

Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to scrap disastrous tariff policy

By Jesse Valentine - April 02, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .