John James took $1.2 million from Epstein-linked donors

John James has accepted more than $1.2 million in campaign donations from individuals linked to sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

This total covers James’ successful congressional bids in 2022 and 2024, his failed U.S. Senate campaigns in 2018 and 2020, and his current run for Michigan governor.

The contributions came from 39 individuals, 26 of whom are mentioned in Justice Department files detailing the government’s multi-year investigation into Epstein.

Epstein was arrested on human trafficking charges in 2019 and died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell shortly thereafter.

In Congress, James initially declined to sign a 2025 discharge petition that would have forced a vote to make the files public. James later voted to release the files after the effort was endorsed by President Donald Trump, another Epstein associate.

James’s biggest Epstein-linked donor is Florida billionaire Thomas Peterffy, who gave him more than $519,000. Peterffy and Epstein were both involved in Palm Beach, FL real estate.

James collected $14,900 from Charles Schwab, who appears in the files 143 times, $8,500 from Marc Rowan, who appears 389 times, and $3,300 from Ronald Lauder, who appears 456 times.

An individual’s name appearing in the files does not necessarily imply they did anything illegal.

James’s Democratic opponent in the governor’s race is Jocelyn Benson. Most polls show Benson with a comfortable lead.