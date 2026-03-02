search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

Lujan’s Y&L Consulting helps IT companies hire offshore talent.

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
Share
John Lujan
(John Lujan for Texas)

Texas state Rep. John Lujan is running for Congress on his record as a job creator, even though his firm has shipped thousands of jobs overseas.

Lujan is competing in the March 3 Republican primary to represent Texas’s 35th congressional district, which includes parts of San Antonio. The district slightly favors Republicans, but Democrats are eyeing it as potentially competitive.

Since 1999, Lujan has worked for Y&L Consulting, a firm that advises companies on IT infrastructure and support. His current title is senior vice president. He reported earning nearly $210,000 from the company between 2024 and 2025.

Lujan’s campaign website specifically cites his work with Y&L Consulting as a qualification for public office.

“Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Rep. Lujan founded a small IT firm that has grown into a thriving business, now employing over 550 people in and around the community,” the site says. “This blend of public service and business acumen uniquely qualifies John to represent the diverse interests of his district.”

Lujan used similar language in his 2021 campaign for the state legislature.

“I helped found a local IT company that has grown to provide over 500 local jobs,” he said in a Facebook post. “I’m committed to help break cycles of poverty locally by supporting programs that help prepare our community for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The Y&L Consulting website, however, makes clear that helping clients cut costs by offshoring jobs is one of the company’s primary functions.

“Are you looking to maximize value and accelerate your digital initiatives with world-class talent?” the website asks. “Y&L’s Offshore Delivery Model, a core offering within our Delivery Models portfolio, empowers you to leverage skilled professionals and advanced capabilities from global locations. This approach delivers significant cost savings, scalability, and round-the-clock productivity—without compromising on quality or control.”

An earlier version of the website boasted that the company engaged in “perennial hiring” of offshore talent, enabling clients to quickly and efficiently outsource jobs. 

A corporate brochure from 2023 advertised that Y&L Consulting had 5,000 workers worldwide, including in Europe, India, and other parts of Asia.

A 2017 promotional video suggests the company has engaged in this practice for at least a decade—if not longer.

“With over 17 years of experience in software delivery, 4,000 employees worldwide, including five development centers in India, we feel very confident we can handle projects of any size that comes our way and deliver a very cost-effective, quality product for our customers,” the video states.

Lujan is one of eleven Republicans competing in the open primary to represent Texas’ 35th district. Other candidates include former candidate Dr. Jay Furman and car salesman Ryan Adams.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
AJ News
Latest
The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2026
Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

By Jesse Valentine - February 25, 2026
Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2026
Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

By Jesse Valentine - February 18, 2026
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

By - February 05, 2026
Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

By Jesse Valentine - February 04, 2026
Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - February 02, 2026
Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .