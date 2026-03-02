John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

Texas state Rep. John Lujan is running for Congress on his record as a job creator, even though his firm has shipped thousands of jobs overseas.

Lujan is competing in the March 3 Republican primary to represent Texas’s 35th congressional district, which includes parts of San Antonio. The district slightly favors Republicans, but Democrats are eyeing it as potentially competitive.

Since 1999, Lujan has worked for Y&L Consulting, a firm that advises companies on IT infrastructure and support. His current title is senior vice president. He reported earning nearly $210,000 from the company between 2024 and 2025.

Lujan’s campaign website specifically cites his work with Y&L Consulting as a qualification for public office.

“Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, Rep. Lujan founded a small IT firm that has grown into a thriving business, now employing over 550 people in and around the community,” the site says. “This blend of public service and business acumen uniquely qualifies John to represent the diverse interests of his district.”

Lujan used similar language in his 2021 campaign for the state legislature.

“I helped found a local IT company that has grown to provide over 500 local jobs,” he said in a Facebook post. “I’m committed to help break cycles of poverty locally by supporting programs that help prepare our community for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The Y&L Consulting website, however, makes clear that helping clients cut costs by offshoring jobs is one of the company’s primary functions.

“Are you looking to maximize value and accelerate your digital initiatives with world-class talent?” the website asks. “Y&L’s Offshore Delivery Model, a core offering within our Delivery Models portfolio, empowers you to leverage skilled professionals and advanced capabilities from global locations. This approach delivers significant cost savings, scalability, and round-the-clock productivity—without compromising on quality or control.”

An earlier version of the website boasted that the company engaged in “perennial hiring” of offshore talent, enabling clients to quickly and efficiently outsource jobs.

A corporate brochure from 2023 advertised that Y&L Consulting had 5,000 workers worldwide, including in Europe, India, and other parts of Asia.

A 2017 promotional video suggests the company has engaged in this practice for at least a decade—if not longer.

“With over 17 years of experience in software delivery, 4,000 employees worldwide, including five development centers in India, we feel very confident we can handle projects of any size that comes our way and deliver a very cost-effective, quality product for our customers,” the video states.

Lujan is one of eleven Republicans competing in the open primary to represent Texas’ 35th district. Other candidates include former candidate Dr. Jay Furman and car salesman Ryan Adams.