search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Ibrar Nadeem boasted about rejecting campaign donations from Jewish people.

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
Share
Tom Kean
WASHINGTON - JUNE 27: Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., R-N.J., participates in the House Transportation Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Transportation's Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. posed for a photo last summer with Ibrar Zulfiqar Bhutta, also known as Ibrar Nadeem, a GOP activist accused of homophobia and antisemitism.

Nadeem posted two photos to Facebook on August 22, 2025: one with Kean and another with then-Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli.

“Two powerful days, two powerful meetings,” Nadeem wrote. “Back-to-back, I had the honor of meeting with Congressman Tom Kean Jr., son of New Jersey’s former governor, and with Jack Ciattarelli, our future Governor of New Jersey.”

At the time, Nadeem was employed by Ciattarelli’s campaign as its executive director of Muslim relations.

Nadeem served as a Ciattarelli surrogate at an October 18 campaign event in Piscataway. In his remarks, he called for a ban on same-sex marriage and boasted about not accepting campaign donations from Jewish people.

“Somebody said you are taking money from Jews,” Nadeem said. “I check my bank account every day, brother. It is not there.”

Several New Jersey officials criticized Nadeem’s remarks and called on Ciattarelli to fire him.

“I don’t know the heart of this man who is speaking, but with his comments, he’s either speaking against Jews himself or to others in the room who are clearly antisemitic,” Livingston Deputy Mayor Shawn Klein told NJ.com after the incident.

Kean did not issue a condemnation and continued to support Ciattarelli’s bid.

Kean’s continued silence risks undermining his many pledges to fight antisemitism, an issue he brings up frequently in Congress and on the campaign trail.

“At a time when antisemitic hate has reached alarming levels, I am pleased to stand with the Jewish community in the U.S. and around the world in calling out this evil,” Kean wrote on social media in September.

Nadeem reposted the photo with Kean on Jan. 14. Also in the photo was a man Nadeem identified as “Uncle Ashraf,” a local pharmacist and business owner.

“Uncle Ashraf has built a legacy through service and sincerity,” Nadeem wrote. “It was a true honor to stand beside him and Congressman Kean Jr. in my office.”

Kean voted against marriage equality for New Jerseyans as a state senator in 2010 and 2012. He now says he supports same-sex unions.

Kean is running for a third term in the House this year.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
AJ News
Latest
‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

By - February 05, 2026
Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

By Jesse Valentine - February 04, 2026
Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - February 02, 2026
Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

By Jesse Valentine - November 20, 2025
Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

By Jesse Valentine - November 18, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

By Bonnie Fuller - November 13, 2025
Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .