Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

New Hampshire Republican Kelly Ayotte hired a proponent of the far-right Project 2025 plan to work on her campaign for governor. This decision could undermine Ayotte’s attempts to position herself as a moderate.

According to campaign disclosures, Ayotte’s campaign paid Karoline Levitt $12,200 in consulting fees between September and November 2023. Levitt previously served as assistant press secretary under former President Donald Trump. She currently serves as press secretary for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

In April 2023, the far-right Heritage Foundation published “Mandate for Leadership,” also known as Project 2025. The 900-page document is a policy blueprint for a second Trump presidency. It calls for a national abortion ban, abolishing the Department of Education, replacing government employees with MAGA loyalists, and a slew of other extremist ideas.

While Levitt was working for Ayotte, the Heritage Foundation posted a video to YouTube promoting a program to train aspiring Trump political appointees on how to execute Project 2025. Levitt is featured in the video alongside Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Most of Project 2025’s goals are unpopular with voters. Trump has tried to distance himself from the project and even claimed he doesn’t know what it is. This seems unlikely given Trump’s multiple ties to the plan.

The Heritage Foundation co-sponsored the Republican National Convention after Trump disavowed Project 2025.

Ayotte served in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2017. In 2016, Ayotte initially endorsed Trump’s campaign, but withdrew her endorsement when Trump was caught on tape boasting about sexually assaulting women. Ayotte is now supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“As you know, we had our differences in 2016, but I think as we look at where we are as a country right now, there’s no question he’s the right choice for the White House – and just the contrast between the two administrations, especially on this border issue,” Ayotte told WMUR in April.

Ayotte will face former president of the New Hampshire Senate Chuck Morse in a Sept. 10 Republican primary.

An Ayotte spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.