Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

On Monday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the panel responsible for advising on vaccine usage in the United States.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was composed of 17 medical and public health experts who reviewed vaccine safety and recommended immunization guidelines. Its members were appointed by previous Democratic and Republican administrations.

Kennedy claimed in a Wall Street Journal editorial that vaccines had become too politicized, and that replacing the panel was necessary to restore public trust.

“[T]he U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is putting the restoration of public trust above any pro- or antivaccine agenda,” Kennedy wrote. “The public must know that unbiased science guides the recommendations from our health agencies. This will ensure the American people receive the safest vaccines possible.”

During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy promised Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) that he would keep ACIP intact. On Monday, Cassidy said on social media that he plans to work with Kennedy to ensure the new panel has qualified members. However, when CNN reporter Manu Raju asked Cassidy if he regretted voting to confirm Kennedy, he declined to answer.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Cassidy said.

Kennedy previously canceled ACIP meetings on next year’s flu vaccine.

Kennedy has pushed anti-vaccine conspiracy theories for decades, notably the disproven claim that there is a link between childhood vaccinations and autism.

Last month, Kennedy announced that the CDC would no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women and healthy children.

Kennedy’s agency has also struggled to contain a measles outbreak that started in the Southwest and has since spread to other parts of the country. In public statements, Kennedy has repeatedly stopped short of recommending the children’s MMR vaccine, which is the best protection against the illness.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said in a statement that Kennedy’s decision to fire the ACIP panel will do more to erode public trust than build it.

“Firing independent vaccine experts is a dangerous, unprecedented move that will make it harder for the American people to access vaccines that are safe, effective, and essential to saving lives,” Sanders said. “For decades, Secretary Kennedy has spread lies and conspiracy theories about vaccines. Now, with Trump’s backing, he’s doubling down on misinformation that will lead to preventable illness and death.”

Neither Kennedy nor the White House has provided a timeline for when a new ACIP panel will be appointed.