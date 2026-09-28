Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans’ net worth may have increased by millions since joining Congress in 2023, according to her personal finance reports.

Kiggans reported a net worth of up to $2.9 million when she was elected to Congress in 2022. It was up to $7.5 million on her most recent disclosures filed in August. That means Kiggans’ wealth grew by somewhere between $400,000 and $6.1 million in this period.

This is an awkward truth for Kiggans, who has repeatedly attacked her Democratic opponent, former Rep. Elaine Luria, for allegedly growing her wealth in office. Kiggans defeated Luria in 2022 and they are facing off again this year.

It’s made more awkward by the fact that Luria’s wealth may not have increased at all. She reported a net worth between $3.7 million and $13.6 million when she joined Congress in 2019. It was between $3.4 million and $12.9 million when she left.

Kiggans has repeatedly claimed that Luria’s wealth grew by $21 million in these years. It is not clear where Kiggans is getting that figure from and it is more than double the amount Luria could have maximally earned.

Last month, Fox News was forced to issue a correction when it incorrectly reported that Luria’s net worth “skyrocketed” while in office.

Luria and Kiggans are competing to represent their state’s 2nd District, which includes Virginia Beach. A House Majority PAC poll from July showed a tied race.