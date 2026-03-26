Kurt Alme linked to ranch accused of failing to stop sexual assault

Kurt Alme, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana, previously worked with an organization accused of tolerating the sexual abuse of a minor.

In 2010, Alme became general counsel for the Yellowstone Boys & Girls Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch in Billings. He served as president of the foundation from 2013 to 2017.

The ranch offers therapeutic and residential treatment for at-risk youth. While the organization is not explicitly Christian, its website emphasizes faith-oriented treatment “based on our trust in a loving creator.”

In 2018, a mother filed a lawsuit against the ranch, alleging that her son was sexually assaulted by other youth there between 2013 and 2014. The victim, who was 10 at the time, said one boy exposed himself and physically assaulted him and that another masturbated in front of him.

The victim said he told staff about the incidents when they occurred, but they did not believe him and sent him back to bed. The mother accused the ranch of being negligent and having inadequate supervision.

A jury sided with the victim and awarded his family $300,000 in damages. Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch has denied any wrongdoing.

Alme served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana from 2017 to 2020 and again from 2025 to 2026. He filed paperwork earlier this month to run for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Alme entered the race the same day Daines announced his retirement, which was also the last day that new candidates could enter this race. This has led to speculation that Daines and Alme coordinated their announcements to prevent other candidates from entering the race.

Daines and President Donald Trump have endorsed Alme’s campaign.