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Lawsuit against Shannon Taylor comes from GOP-linked law firm

A partner at the firm endorsed Taylor’s Republican opponent.

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2026
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Shannon Taylor
Congressional candidate Shannon Taylor, D-Va., speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in Henrico, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

A lawsuit against Democratic House candidate Shannon Taylor was brought by a firm linked to her Republican opponent.

Taylor is challenging Rep. Rob Wittman in Virginia’s 1st District. She has led the Henrico County prosecutor’s office since 2012.

On Oct. 21, Taylor was sued by a former Henrico County prosecutor who alleges he was fired in retaliation after he reported being sexually harassed by another employee. But the timing and source of the suit are stirring questions of political interference.

The firm that brought the suit is Avodah Legal in Richmond, VA. One of its partners is Mark Earley Jr., who was a Republican in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2024 to 2026.

Earley has endorsed Wittman’s reelection campaign and posted photos to X of himself with Wittman at a Sept. 30 campaign event.

“Rob Wittman has been a steadfast voice of reason, as well as among the hardest working representatives, serving Virginians every day,” Earley wrote in the post. “We need to get him re-elected, especially when his opponent is a far-left, big-spending, cost-inflating, tax-raising, soft-on-crime liberal like Shannon Taylor.”

Wittman is now campaigning on the lawsuit against Taylor, writing on X that the suit proves that “Taylor’s record as a prosecutor shows a pattern of mismanagement and a lack of leadership.”

Earley lost his House of Delegates seat to Democrat Leslie Mehta last year. Mehta ran unsuccessfully against Wittman in 2024.

A House Majority PAC poll from earlier this month shows Taylor narrowly leading Wittman by one percentage point.

Jesse Valentine

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