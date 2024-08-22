search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Like Trump, Senate candidate Sam Brown appears aligned with Project 2025

Democrats nationwide are attempting to make former President Donald Trump synonymous with Project 2025, an expansive plan to reconstruct the federal government under a Republican administration. And that narrative is trickling down to the Nevada Senate race.

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - August 22, 2024
Share
Sam Brown
Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown speaks to the media as he was at Reno High School for casting his ballot in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Democrats nationwide are attempting to make former President Donald Trump synonymous with Project 2025, an expansive plan to reconstruct the federal government under a Republican administration. And that narrative is trickling down to the Nevada Senate race.

Federal Election Commission data shows Republican Sam Brown, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, has received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from several leaders of think tanks connected to Project 2025, which is spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation but involves a coalition of more than 100 conservative groups.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, has repeatedly referred to “Trump’s Project 2025” while on the campaign trail, and Democrats have blistered the nearly 1,000-page document on stage during the party’s convention in Chicago. 

Trump has publicly tried to distance himself from the proposal, posting on social media last month that knew “nothing” about the project and had “no idea” who was behind it. Trump has attempted to highlight his Agenda 47 platform, but leaked audio has suggested the architects behind Project 2025, which is described as a “Presidential Transition Project,” believe he is quietly in full support of their efforts.

In Nevada, the Republican state party mailed flyers highlighting nine of Trump’s campaign promises, describing them as “straight from Trump’s platform… not Project 2025, which Trump didn’t write and does not support.”

The flier also features a Forbes headline reading: “Trump Disavows Project 2025: Calls Some Of Conservative Group’s Ideas: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous And Abysmal.’”

The Rosen campaign has pushed hard to tie Brown to Trump and much of their messaging has focused on tying Brown to policies that align with Project 2025, even if they don’t explicitly name it. That has included highlighting comments Brown made supporting the storage of nuclear waste in Yucca Mountain (a position he has since recanted) and supporting the wholesale dismantling of federal agencies including the Department of Education and Environmental Protection Agency (positions he since declined to confirm or stand by).

Brown’s campaign did not respond to the Current’s request to comment on Project 2025.

Campaign finance reports show Brown has received at least $50,000 in donations from Trump allies and leaders of conservative think tanks that have directly contributed to, or signed onto, Project 2025.

That includes a $3,000 donation from America First Policy Institute chair Linda McMahon, who was recently appointed to oversee Trump’s transition team, and $6,000 from Timothy Dunn, the oil tycoon and Trump mega donor who serves as vice chair of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Claremont Institute chair Thomas Klingenstein and his wife, Robin Weaver, have given more than $23,000 to Brown. Like the America First Policy Institute and Texas Public Policy Foundation, Claremont has signed onto Project 2025 as a “coalition partner.”

In a July post on his personal website, Klingenstein praised Brown for fighting against “woke radicals.”

“He hates how they are attacking America, its institutions and values,” Klingenstein wrote of Brown. “And most particularly he hates how they are attacking education. He knows that white children are being taught they are oppressors. He heard a mom say that she does not want her child on the back burner. Students of all colors are being taught that America is a hateful country, conceived in racism and committed to its perpetuation. What kind of country, Sam Brown asks, teaches its children to loathe their homeland. He asks as well, what kind of country ushers in millions of immigrants with cultures different from its own and then insists on not assimilating them? Such a country has a death wish.” 

A Rosen for Nevada campaign spokesperson in an emailed statement said Brown “has proven time and time again that he cares more about pleasing MAGA Republicans in Washington and passing their far-right agenda than he does about Nevada, so it’s not surprising to see that the extremists writing Project 2025 are propping up Brown’s campaign.”

The statement continued, “These far-right figures know that Brown would support their plans to gut Social Security and Medicare, take away abortion rights, tear immigrant families apart, and eliminate entire federal agencies like the Department of Education. Brown will sell out Nevadans every chance he gets for MAGA extremism, and our state deserves better from its elected officials.”

Brown’s campaign has previously pushed back on suggestions that he would gut Social Security, saying in earlier statements that “like President Trump” he “will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.” He has also said he will not support a federal abortion ban, though his history of working for anti-abortion rights candidatesattending anti-abortion rights galas and refusing to disclose his position on a proposed state constitutional amendment, has left room for uncertainty.

This year’s U.S. Senate race between Brown and Jacky Rosen is expected to help determine which political party controls Congress, and depending on the outcome of the presidential race, brings the potential for major policy shifts for the country.

This story was originally published by the Nevada Current

April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current
Tags:

Recommended

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - August 20, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - August 20, 2024
Bernie Moreno won’t talk about abortion bans. He supported one in Ohio, physician-activist says

Bernie Moreno won’t talk about abortion bans. He supported one in Ohio, physician-activist says

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - August 15, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Nebraska voters will see dueling abortion amendments this fall

Nebraska voters will see dueling abortion amendments this fall

By Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner - August 23, 2024
Kennedy endorses Trump after asking Pa. court to take his name off the commonwealth’s ballot

Kennedy endorses Trump after asking Pa. court to take his name off the commonwealth’s ballot

By Ian Karbal, Pennsylvania Capital-Star and Peter Hall, Pennsylvania Capital Star - August 23, 2024
In small towns, even GOP clerks are targets of election conspiracies

In small towns, even GOP clerks are targets of election conspiracies

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - August 22, 2024
Republican Yvette Herrell claims New Mexico was stolen from Trump in 2020. It wasn’t.

Republican Yvette Herrell claims New Mexico was stolen from Trump in 2020. It wasn’t.

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2024
Gianfortes don’t see property tax rates rise like their neighbors

Gianfortes don’t see property tax rates rise like their neighbors

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - August 21, 2024