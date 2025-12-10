Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is being accused of giving special treatment to business executive Steve Davis, who helped run the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Since January, DOGE has presided over billions of dollars in cuts to federal programs that aided Nevadans. Thousands of Nevadans employed by the federal government have lost their jobs as a result.

Davis was the effective leader of DOGE between January and May 2025. He previously served as president of The Boring Company (TBC), the corporation building an underground tunnel system, known as loops, beneath Las Vegas that transports passengers using Tesla cars.

In December 2024, two Clark County firefighters were injured during a training exercise inside one of TBC’s tunnels. They suffered burns and permanent scarring from chemicals TBC uses for drilling and construction purposes. TBC employees were reportedly burned by the chemicals as well.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined TBC $400,000 for unsafe conditions and failing to provide workers with proper protective gear. Fortune magazine reported that Davis called Lombardo’s office mere hours after the fine was issued. Last month, the fines were dropped with little explanation.

“I’m deeply alarmed by what appears to be interference in Nevada’s workplace safety,” Mike Pilchner, a retired member of the International Association of Fire Fighters union, told KVVU.

Lombardo had previously praised Davis’ work with DOGE and was quoted by his own press office in February 2025 as saying, “We need DOGE reforms in Nevada!”

Davis personally pushed for cuts to medical research grants, including $120 million for Nevada universities. These cuts imperiled a critical study into drug overdose prevention.

DOGE also terminated an $8.4 million grant to address the mental health needs of homeless children in Nevada. About 15,000 children in the state have unstable housing, according to the Nevada Home Alliance.

In March, DOGE fired every General Services Administration (GSA) employee in Nevada, including those at Lake Mead National Recreation Area responsible for monitoring the cleanliness of drinking water.

USDA and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) workers in Nevada were fired as well.

While Davis technically no longer works for DOGE, it is widely reported that he is still consulted on major decisions within the agency.

Lombardo is running for reelection next year. His likely Democratic opponent is state Attorney General Aaron Ford.