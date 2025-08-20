Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo killed a bill protecting access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), seemingly to appease radical anti-abortion groups.

Republicans pledged in their 2024 campaign platform to protect IVF following backlash to an Alabama Supreme Court decision that briefly banned the procedure. Lombardo’s move shows the hold anti-abortion activists still have over the party.

“After vetoing IVF protections for Nevadans, Joe Lombardo continues to cater to radical anti-abortion extremists and chip away at reproductive freedoms,” said Kate Sosland, spokesperson for the Nevada Democratic Party. “His anti-choice beliefs are clear.”

Senate Bill 217 would have established a state right to reproductive treatments, including IVF and intrauterine insemination. It also would have required insurers, including Medicaid, to cover such procedures.

The bill passed the Nevada Senate with bipartisan support but received no Republican votes in the state Assembly. Lombardo vetoed it on June 12.

The veto came less than 72 hours after a coalition of anti-abortion groups sent a letter urging Lombardo to oppose the legislation. The letter was signed by representatives of the Family Research Council and Moms for Liberty, both of which the Southern Poverty Law Center recognizes as hate groups.

Another signatory was Jesus Marquez, co-founder of the American Christian Caucus (ACC), a group that claims to promote “conservative Christian values in Nevada.” Lombardo is closely aligned with the ACC and invited the group to events at the governor’s mansion in 2024 and 2025.

When Senate Bill 217 was being debated, Marquez posted a video to Instagram indicating that he had met with Lombardo about opposing certain bills being considered by the legislature.

“After a good couple of days here in Carson City, now we’re heading back to Las Vegas,” Marquez said. “We had some great, great meetings and a couple of good events with the Governor, which was an awesome experience. Remember, the ACC is working to mobilize churches and to run or oppose bad bills, there are plenty of them.”

An earlier Instagram post by the ACC said the group was working to “defend” Lombardo’s veto power.

The ACC has stirred controversy with more incendiary social media posts, including a 2019 post claiming COVID-19 was a “hoax” and a 2023 post that said “democracy is tyranny.”

“Gov. Lombardo had the opportunity to make Nevada the first state in the country to provide Medicaid coverage for comprehensive fertility care, including IVF treatment,” said Denise Lopez of Reproductive Freedom for All of Nevada. “Instead, he chose to cater to his MAGA extremist allies, and Nevadans will pay the price.”

Lombardo is running for reelection in 2026 with the backing of President Donald Trump, who said on the campaign trail last year that he supported requiring insurance companies to cover IVF. Trump has taken no action on the issue since being elected.

Lombardo’s likely Democratic opponent is Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. The Cook Political Report, which analyzes upcoming elections, currently ranks the race as a “toss-up.”