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Lombardo under fire as donor cash follows controversial actions

Lombardo accepted thousands from a billionaire housing developer after vetoing new renter protections.

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2026
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Joe Lombardo
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo leaves the stage at a groundbreaking for a high-speed passenger rail on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. A $12 billion high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area has started construction. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

A review of campaign finance disclosures shows that Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo took in large special interest donations following some of his most controversial decisions. The pattern suggests that Lombardo may be more loyal to his donors than his constituents.

A recent example concerns Adam Sullivan, who spent more than six years as the state’s top water regulator before he was abruptly fired in December 2025. Sullivan monitored the safety of dams and wells and was responsible for enforcing water access laws. He was the first regulator to be fired in 44 years.

“It was a shock,” Sullivan said.

Now, new reporting from the Nevada Independent says the ouster was preceded by Lombardo’s office receiving hundreds of complaints from mining companies about a Sullivan-led plan to curb groundwater pumping in the Humboldt River Basin. Sullivan warned that current pumping rates could lead to water shortages, while mining companies, which pump large amounts of water for processing and operations, saw the proposed scale-down as a threat to their bottom line.

Many of the complaints came from Nevada Gold Mines, a mining company based in Elko. In 2024, Nevada Gold Mines donated $500,000 to a pro-Lombardo PAC. The company gave another $500,000 in March after Sullivan was fired. That same month, it gave $10,000 to Lombardo’s reelection campaign.

A similar dynamic played out in 2023 when Lombardo vetoed a bill that would have extended prescription drug savings for Medicare recipients to all Nevadans, saving families thousands of dollars a year on medicine.

After the veto, Lombardo’s campaign and an affiliated PAC took in more than $80,000 from groups that opposed the legislation. A year later, Lombardo’s PAC took in $50,000 from Healthy Nevada PAC, a group representing the interests of pharmaceutical companies.

Healthy Nevada PAC and Lombardo’s campaign employ the same consultancy firm.

Lombardo vetoed a similar bill in June 2025 and got another round of pharmaceutical donations in the following months. More than $28,500 was given to his reelection campaign and nearly $130,000 went to his PAC.

Lombardo also vetoed two bills—one in 2023 and another in 2025—that would have created new protections for renters by establishing a legal process for evictions. Under current law, landlords have broad latitude as to when and how a tenant can be removed.

Following both vetoes, Lombard received a string of $5,000 donations from billionaire Robert Bigelow and his companies. Bigelow is a developer who owns an extended-stay apartment chain in the Southwest and Texas. Bigelow has been a vocal opponent of tenant rights and renounced the eviction moratorium imposed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bigelow spent an estimated $30 million to help elect Lombardo in 2022.

Lombardo vetoed other housing bills, including an effort to cap rent increases for seniors and disabled people. Lombardo described the effort as “well intentioned” but claimed it would stifle economic growth and put a strain on property owners.

Nevada, like most states, is facing an affordable housing crisis. Homelessness in the state increased by 17% between 2023 and 2024.

Lombardo is running for a second term this year. His likely Democratic opponent is Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Ford’s campaign website lists tackling high housing and health care costs as top priorities.

“Prescription drug costs have risen faster in Nevada than any other state,” the website says. “As Governor, Ford will cap the cost of many prescription drugs at the Medicare-negotiated rate

Jesse Valentine
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