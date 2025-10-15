Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signaled he would back a push to abolish mail-in voting, despite having voted by mail multiple times himself.

President Donald Trump teased last month that he would soon sign an executive order creating a national voter ID law and eliminating most mail-in ballots. It’s not clear if such an order would be enforceable, as states generally set their own voting rules and protocols.

Nevada is one of eight states with “universal mail-in voting,” where every registered voter is sent a ballot. Lombardo criticized this practice when the Nevada Independent asked if he would back Trump’s plan.

“I would, of course, support President Trump’s efforts to end universal mail-in voting,” Lombardo said in a written response. He did not respond to a follow-up question asking whether he opposes all forms of mail-in voting.

According to public records from the Clark County Election Department, Lombardo voted by mail four times in the last five years: the 2024 presidential primary, the 2024 down ballot primary, the 2024 general election, and the 2020 general election.

Ironically, eliminating mail-in ballots would likely hurt Lombardo and other Republicans. In 2024, nearly half of Nevada voters in rural areas, which heavily favored Trump, voted by mail.

This is not the first time Lombardo has indulged Trump’s election meddling. In 2022, he cast doubt on the validity of the 2020 election, but stopped short of endorsing Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies. Last year, Lombardo’s PAC supported a prominent election denier.

Lombardo won the 2022 election for governor by fewer than 15,500 votes. He is running for a second term next year. His likely Democratic opponent is state Attorney General Aaron Ford.