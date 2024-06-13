search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Lt. Gov. Robinson touts end of DEI as LGBTQ+ advocates seek protections, equity

Moms for Liberty, Equality NC hold competing lobby days at the General Assembly

By Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline - June 13, 2024
Share
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

North Carolina Republican gubernatorial nominee Lt. Governor Mark Robinson made an unusual public appearance in Raleigh on Wednesday at a legislative day sponsored by the conservative advocacy group Moms for Liberty. During a brief talk on the lawn outside the Legislative Building, Robinson told a group of activists that he is proud to stand up for what is “right” and pledged to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs in schools and government if elected in November.

Echoing what’s become a theme for conservative politicians and candidates across the country in the runup to the 2024 election, Robinson said, “DEI … it sounds nice, but we all know it’s wrecking systems all across the nation, all across the state.” 

“My version of DEI is not diversity, equity and inclusion. My version of DEI is something this nation, this state, our institutions need to bring back,” he said. “It’s what we used to search for in this country … discipline, excellence and intelligence.”    

Supporters say DEI initiatives help ensure that people who belong to groups traditionally treated as second class Americans — women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities — gain inclusion in workplaces and educational institutions.  

Robinson, who has condemned LGBTQ+ people and homosexuality in the past, said on Wednesday that he is not “against” any particular group, but that certain subjects and topics — an apparent reference to LGBTQ+ people and their lives and lifestyles — have no place in school. “These agendas need to be removed from our schools. They need to be removed from our government.” 

Moms for Liberty was founded in Florida in 2021 and gained prominence for its opposition to COVID-19 school closures and mask mandates. 

It is now a national organization with chapters in 48 states, including 20 in North Carolina. The group has shifted its focus to curriculum content and calls for limitations on discussions of gender, sexuality, and DEI in schools. The group also calls for the removal of books they believe are inappropriate for certain age groups.

Brooke Weiss, Chair of the Mecklenburg County Chapter, told reporters that the group was in Raleigh to advocate for a civics examination requirement for all public high school graduates, similar to the test immigrants are required to take before becoming citizens. “People are taking an oath of office that have never read the Constitution and don’t even understand what it is,” Weiss said. “Every American should be able to answer the same questions that we asked immigrants to answer.”

North Carolina high school students are currently required to take courses on civics and U.S. history to graduate.

Robinson’s sighting at the Legislative Building was relatively unusual. Though the Lt. Governor officially serves as President of the state Senate, Robinson, unlike his predecessors in recent decades, has rarely presided over Senate sessions during his three-and-a-half years in office.

As he has on other occasions in recent months, Robinson used part of his brief speech on Wednesday to criticize what he said has been inadequate outrage over antisemitic statements allegedly made by student protesters demonstrating against the Israel-Hamas conflict on campuses across the state.

“They did nothing while at the same time the same folks, that same ilk, called moms who went down to school boards simply to demand that their children weren’t being fed pornography and weren’t being indoctrinated in their schools and demanded to know what their children were learning were called domestic terrorist.”

The comments were the latest in what has been a sustained effort by Robinson in recent months to distance himself from (and make amends for) past remarks of his own that have been widely condemned as antisemitic.

As Newsline reported in October of 2023, Robinson has said he regretted the “wording” he used in Facebook posts that promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories, denied the reality of the Holocaust, claimed a character in the “Black Panther” movie was “created by an agnostic Jew,” and then in the same Facebook post used a Yiddish pejorative for Black people “Schvartze,” and an antisemitic term for Israeli currency “shekels.”

Robinson’s opponent in November, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein would, if elected, be the state’s first Jewish governor.

A very different event

Soon after the Moms for Liberty event concluded, a very different group of advocates assembled outside the Legislative Buidling as representatives and supporters of Equality NC, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, held a press conference to kickstart its advocacy day. Speakers included a pair of Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Lisa Grafstein and Rep. Julie Von Haefen of Wake County and multiple advocates.

None of the speakers at the event mentioned Robinson or Moms for Liberty by name, but they highlighted the potential effects on the LGBTQ+ community of policies championed by the group and Robinson.

Grafstein, who is the only out LGBTQ+ member of the North Carolina Senate, said when she first ran for office in 2022, her focus was on public education, affordable housing, and disability rights.

“Naively, I believe that that’s what I came here to work on,” said Grafstein. “When I got here, I found that, in fact, there was a culture war happening right here…every single day, a culture war happening that’s not about any of the issues that affect people’s lives, but that it’s about politics, that it’s about gaining political advantage, and that it’s about demonizing and marginalizing people for political gain.”

On the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre that left 49 people dead in Orlando, Florida, Grafstein said threats against LGBTQ communities still loom large.

“There’s still danger, there’s still hatred, there’s still violence directed at the queer community. What we also know is that that kind of violence is fueled by the ways in which people are talked about in public forums, by the ways that our elected representatives talk about the LGBTQ community, by the policies that are enacted that are marginalizing and that are harmful to our lives.”

Rep. von Haefen expressed similar sentiments. She said she ran for office to fight for public schools and teachers. “But all that I’ve been able to do since I’ve been here is to fight against really horrible pieces of legislation that are continuing to attack our kids, that are continuing to attack the most vulnerable kids in our schools.”

Von Haefen said she was devastated when North Carolina passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” legislation into law last year. “I knew what we were doing was literally harming the very kids that we were supposed to be elected to protect. In that building.”

The law makes it illegal to talk to students about sexuality and gender identity in kindergarten through fourth grade. It also requires schools to tell parents if a student changes their pronouns.

“I think of the survivors of Pulse, I think of the young trans kids across the country who have experienced the hateful, relentless bullying fueled by the attacks from elected officials who should be protecting them,” said Rhys Chambers, of Human Rights Campaign, also an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“Every family and every child deserve the same protections as everyone else. The youth of North Carolina deserve better. They deserve to live their lives with safety, dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination. We deserve leaders who will fight for all of us this violence and vitriol against our community, perpetuated and bolstered by misinformation, disinformation and stigma, all of which we are seeing right now, from state houses to Congress to major media outlets.”

Wednesday’s competing events come during a legislative session in which, unlike 2023, Republican legislative leaders who control the General Assembly have advanced little in the way of culture war legislation and have thus far left most debates over issues related to civil and human rights to competing candidates and campaigns.

This story was originally published by NC Newsline

Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline
Tags:

Recommended

Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - June 03, 2024
Bruising Bacon-Frei GOP primary bleeds into Bacon-Vargas rematch this fall

Bruising Bacon-Frei GOP primary bleeds into Bacon-Vargas rematch this fall

By Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner - May 21, 2024
Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - May 08, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - June 03, 2024
Bruising Bacon-Frei GOP primary bleeds into Bacon-Vargas rematch this fall

Bruising Bacon-Frei GOP primary bleeds into Bacon-Vargas rematch this fall

By Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner - May 21, 2024
Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - May 08, 2024
Democrats regain full control of state House with two special election wins

Democrats regain full control of state House with two special election wins

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance - April 17, 2024
Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

Youngkin blocks Democratic bills dealing with elections

By Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury - April 11, 2024
Hovde ad blaming migrants for resource drain uses non-American actors

Hovde ad blaming migrants for resource drain uses non-American actors

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
U.S. Supreme Court allows access to abortion pill, unanimously rejecting Texas challenge

U.S. Supreme Court allows access to abortion pill, unanimously rejecting Texas challenge

By Eleanor Klibanoff, Texas Tribune and Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune - June 13, 2024
Judge strikes down Florida gender-affirming care restrictions for minors and adults

Judge strikes down Florida gender-affirming care restrictions for minors and adults

By Orion Rummler, Louisiana Illuminator - June 12, 2024
‘We need something that works’: Activists call for more resources for gun violence prevention

‘We need something that works’: Activists call for more resources for gun violence prevention

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - June 07, 2024
‘Democracy begins with each of us,’ Biden says at site of D-Day invasion in Normandy

‘Democracy begins with each of us,’ Biden says at site of D-Day invasion in Normandy

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - June 07, 2024