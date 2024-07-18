search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Maine Democrats continue to sound alarm about another Trump presidency

Amid calls from Republicans to tone down the rhetoric around the election, Gov. Janet Mills reiterated her belief that democracy is on the ballot

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - July 18, 2024
Share
FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Gov. Janet Mills echoed President Joe Biden’s remarks earlier this week, pledging Thursday to continue to speak out strongly for democracy. 

This comes as Republicans in Maine and across the country are calling for unity after the attempted assasination of former President Donald Trump — which, for them, means an end to doomsday rhetoric about the potential impacts of another Trump presidency.

At a rally in Brunswick, Mills doubled down on this rhetoric, condemning political violence but saying that she’s never felt more strongly about the importance of an election. “The consequences of the decision in front of us this fall are so monumental to our very basic rights and freedoms,” Mills said. 

Mills joined other Maine Democrats — including Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland), Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mattie Daughtry (D-Brunswick) and Rep. Rebecca Millett (D-Cape Elizabeth) — to announce the launch of Women for Biden-Harris in Maine, a national organizing program aimed at engaging women to reelect Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

While threats to women’s freedoms under a second Trump term was the focus of the rally, speakers also more broadly highlighted what they see as an overarching threat to democracy, including the implications of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025

Maine Democrats drew attention to several aspects of this conservative transition plan, the authors of which Trump has longstanding ties to, including its proposed restrictions on reproductive rights, cuts to federal funding for schools and expansion of presidential authority. 

A continued focus on democracy 

Also echoing Biden’s remarks since the assassination attempt, Talbot Ross said Thursday that she thinks there needs to be a calming of political rhetoric and more engagement in peaceful debate. 

Talbot Ross said she is committed to resolving political differences at the ballot box, noting that American democracy is only as strong as society’s willingness to fight for it. 

“Democracy is not a state. It is an act,” Talbot Ross said, urging attendees to vote for Democrats up and down the ticket in November. “We can’t wait.” 

Attendees of the rally pushed back on GOP calls to turn down the temperature when discussing the stakes of the election. Jane Millett, secretary of the Brunswick Democrats, said fear drove  her to attend the rally. 

“It is doomsday,” Millett said. “It will be doomsday.”

Gretta Wark, who serves as Bath chair for the Sagadahoc Democrats, said she thinks Republicans are right in thinking there needs to be a cooling of rhetoric — but she said the language that needs to be toned down in theirs. 

“They should tone it down,” Wark said. “I don’t respond to their framing. Let’s just say their trail of overblown rhetoric, their votes, their Project 2025 — it speaks for themselves.”

This messaging from Maine Democrats has remained steady since 2024 election campaigning began. 

At the party’s state convention in early June, Maine Democrats sounded the alarm about the freedoms they said would be at risk if Trump is re-elected. During the convention, Mills described the election as a choice between compassion or chaos, and decency or denigration. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine said the country has to keep Biden in the White House, “otherwise all is lost.”

There was also a particular focus on reproductive rights then, too. In conversation with Maine state representatives, reproductive healthcare providers and patients, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland spoke at a roundtable event about the threat she saw Trump posing to women’s fundamental freedoms.

Democratic leaders have repeatedly warned voters that even in states like Maine, which currently has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country, those rights could be at risk of being superseded by new federal restrictions, should the next president want to override state laws. 

Focus on Project 2025 

Thursday’s rally was held as Republicans from Maine and across the country gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the GOP’s national convention. Although Trump has denied any connection to Project 2025, the conservative think tank behind the initiative held an event blocks away from the convention on Tuesday evening, attracting officials and personalities from the party’s most conservative wing.

Democrats in Maine on Thursday hammered on the potential implications of the plan. 

Talbot Ross raised alarm about how Project 2025 envisions expanding presidential power, which the playbook outlines doing by expanding executive authority over the Justice Department and increasing political appointees. 

When discussing what’s at stake for women, Daughtry focused on economic security. 

“Economic security is a women’s issue,” Daughtry said, highlighting the ability to take care of oneself, one’s family, afford childcare, run a small business and more. 

Daughtry raised concern about potential cuts to Social Security and an increase in the retirement age. Project 2025’s operating document does not mention such a plan, though the Heritage Foundation has previously advocated for raising the retirement age. 

Project 2025 does call for reforming pay and benefits for federal employees, describing the government pension system as “much more generous” than private plans.

“Women’s wallets, bodies and uteruses cannot afford another Trump presidency,” Daughtry said.

During the rally, speaker Susan Johnston highlighted concerns about the latter. Johnston got an abortion before the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade established the right, explaining that she had become suicidal but luckily had the financial means and connections to find a doctor willing to do the then-illegal procedure. Since the high court overturned this precedent in the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, Johnston said, “in many states, the women are in exactly the same position I was.” 

Johnston cautioned that Project 2025 would essentially ban abortion nationwide. The blueprint calls for the Justice Department to enforce the Comstock Act to ban the mailing of abortion pills and rescinding no-cost coverage for birth control. 

Beth French, a teacher in Belfast, said she was concerned about Project 2025’s proposed elimination of the Department of Education, which goes farther than Trump’s own calls for cuts to such federal agencies. 

The message from Maine Democrats remains clear. Mills said, “a second Trump presidency would be even more harmful than the first.”

This story was originally published by the Maine Morning Star

Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star
Tags:

Recommended

On outskirts of RNC, Heritage Foundation touts controversial Project 2025 plan

On outskirts of RNC, Heritage Foundation touts controversial Project 2025 plan

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - July 17, 2024
Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

By Jasper Scherer, Texas Tribune - July 16, 2024
FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

By Matt Volz - July 15, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
On outskirts of RNC, Heritage Foundation touts controversial Project 2025 plan

On outskirts of RNC, Heritage Foundation touts controversial Project 2025 plan

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - July 17, 2024
Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

By Jasper Scherer, Texas Tribune - July 16, 2024
FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

By Matt Volz - July 15, 2024
Virginia Republican Jen Kiggans backs effort to stop voting rights expansion

Virginia Republican Jen Kiggans backs effort to stop voting rights expansion

By Jesse Valentine - July 12, 2024
 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan donated thousands to controversial, far-right figures

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan donated thousands to controversial, far-right figures

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
U.S. appeals court agrees to block central part of new Title IX gender rules for schools

U.S. appeals court agrees to block central part of new Title IX gender rules for schools

By McKenna Horsley, Kentucky Lantern - July 18, 2024
State university board of governors vote to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania residents

State university board of governors vote to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania residents

By Peter Hall - July 17, 2024
On outskirts of RNC, Heritage Foundation touts controversial Project 2025 plan

On outskirts of RNC, Heritage Foundation touts controversial Project 2025 plan

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - July 17, 2024
Abortion amendment supporters ask Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn Secretary of State’s rejection

Abortion amendment supporters ask Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn Secretary of State’s rejection

By - July 16, 2024
Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

Gov. Greg Abbott defends trip to East Asia during Hurricane Beryl

By Jasper Scherer, Texas Tribune - July 16, 2024
FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

By Matt Volz - July 15, 2024