search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Maine gun safety advocates launch citizen initiative to pass ‘red flag’ law

Arthur Barnard, father of Lewiston victim Arthur Strout, said lawmakers ‘fell short’ in reforms after shooting

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - September 19, 2024
Share
Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill.
Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition and allies launched a citizen initiative on Thursday to pass a “red flag” law after the state commission tasked with investigating the Lewiston mass shooting concluded that local law enforcement failed to enforce the state’s current “yellow flag” law. 

The main difference between the laws are that under a “red flag” law, officially called Extreme Risk Protection Order, family members can directly petition a judge to temporarily limit someone’s access to firearms when they are in crisis, whereas current Maine statute only permits law enforcement to do so and requires a mental health evaluation before a judge can confiscate someone’s firearms. 

Washington D.C. and 21 states have “red flag” laws, but Maine is the only state with a “yellow flag” version of this type of proactive violence prevention order. 

The group said they are currently signing up volunteers to begin collecting petition signatures at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 5.

“In the aftermath of last year’s tragedy in Lewiston, people in communities across Maine have asked what could have been done differently,” said Nacole Palmer, executive director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and one of the citizen petitioners. “The Lewiston report laid bare the inadequacies of the half-measure lawmakers passed in 2019. The commission did its part, and now the rest is up to us.”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey established the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston with a fact-finding mission, and it was not tasked to make policy recommendations, commission chair Daniel Wathen said during the press conference in which the report was released last month.

The commission concluded that the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office had sufficient probable cause to both take Card into protective custody and start a petition to confiscate his firearms under Maine’s yellow flag law, yet failed to do so. Further, the report noted that during public hearings held by the commission, “several law enforcement officials testified that the yellow flag law is cumbersome, inefficient, and unduly restrictive regarding who can initiate a proceeding to limit a person’s access to firearms.”

The initiative to push for a “red flag” law is a coalition effort, called the Safe Schools, Safe Communities citizen initiative. It includes gun safety advocates, health care and mental health professionals, faith leaders, teachers, gun owners and veterans groups, among others. 

One of the initiative’s sponsors is Arthur Barnard, father of Lewiston shooting victim Arthur Strout, who wrote in a statement that the state Legislature has not done enough to prevent another mass shooting. 

“In the year since I lost my son, we went to Augusta and tried to get lawmakers to do the right thing and tighten this law up, and they fell short,” Barnard wrote. “Now we’re taking this common sense proposal directly to the people of Maine. If Extreme Risk Protection Orders could prevent just one more family from ever having to experience what I’ve gone through – what my grandchildren are going through every day – it’s worth it.”

Following the mass shooting in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023, that left 18 people dead and 13 injured, legislators considered a number of gun reform proposals. 

Those that became law included a modification of the state’s existing “yellow flag” law that allows police to get protective custody warrants to use at their discretion to take dangerous people into custody and remove their weapons. The law also expands background checks for advertised sales and incentivizes checks for unadvertised sales. 

The supplemental state budget provided more funding for the “yellow flag” law, which has seen increased use since the Lewiston shooting. Mills said earlier this month the law has been used a total of 392 times, 311 of which since last October.

A law creating a 72-hour waiting period for certain firearm purchases also passed narrowly. 

However, the most ambitious gun reform last session, a proposed “red flag” law, never made it to a final vote. Mills also vetoed a proposal that would have changed the definition of machine guns to limit their use and required that firearms used in a crime be destroyed. 

Meanwhile at the federal level, Maine’s U.S. senators are pushing for legislation to ensure the military uses existing state crisis intervention laws when a service member poses a threat to themselves or others. 

Aside from Palmer and Barnard, the other citizen petitioners for Safe Schools, Safe Communities are Joe Anderson, a pediatric hospitalist in Lewiston, Cathy Harris, a retired teacher, Lisa Durkee, a minister, and Doug Rawlings, a veteran. 

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office confirmed on Thursday that the group filed for a citizen initiative. They will need to collect 67,682 valid signatures (or 10% of the total votes cast for governor at the Nov. 2022 election). The filing deadline for appearing on the November 2025 ballot is 5 p.m. on January 23, 2025 and February 2, 2026 for the November 2026 ballot.

The Safe Schools, Safe Communities campaign has been endorsed by a number of organizations across the state, such as the Maine Medical Association, Responsible Gun Owners of Maine and Maine Summer Camps, as well as religious groups, including the Congregation Bet Ha’am and Episcopal Diocese of Maine. 

This story was originally published by the Maine Morning Star

Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star
Tags:

Recommended

GOP Senate candidate received a tax break for a townhouse she doesn’t live in

GOP Senate candidate received a tax break for a townhouse she doesn’t live in

By Michelle Griffith, Minnesota Reformer - September 10, 2024
New NC GOP chair flirts with bogus stolen election conspiracies

New NC GOP chair flirts with bogus stolen election conspiracies

By Jesse Valentine - April 19, 2024
Texas activists pushed abortion restrictions in NM cities and counties, records show

Texas activists pushed abortion restrictions in NM cities and counties, records show

By Austin Fisher, Source NM - March 04, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
GOP Senate candidate received a tax break for a townhouse she doesn’t live in

GOP Senate candidate received a tax break for a townhouse she doesn’t live in

By Michelle Griffith, Minnesota Reformer - September 10, 2024
New NC GOP chair flirts with bogus stolen election conspiracies

New NC GOP chair flirts with bogus stolen election conspiracies

By Jesse Valentine - April 19, 2024
Texas activists pushed abortion restrictions in NM cities and counties, records show

Texas activists pushed abortion restrictions in NM cities and counties, records show

By Austin Fisher, Source NM - March 04, 2024
Cannabis workers across Missouri begin push to unionize dispensaries 

Cannabis workers across Missouri begin push to unionize dispensaries 

By Rebecca Rivas - December 04, 2023
Curtis Hertel Jr. places public service over politics in Michigan congressional run

Curtis Hertel Jr. places public service over politics in Michigan congressional run

By Alyssa Burr - October 20, 2023
Republican Virginia Senate candidate Danny Diggs has ties to hate groups and extremists

Republican Virginia Senate candidate Danny Diggs has ties to hate groups and extremists

By Josh Israel - October 20, 2023
AJ News
Latest
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Stories of pregnant women’s deaths after Georgia’s strict abortion ban reignite debate over law

Stories of pregnant women’s deaths after Georgia’s strict abortion ban reignite debate over law

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder and Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - September 20, 2024
Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - September 20, 2024
Hogan’s unclear Social Security position could decide Maryland Senate race

Hogan’s unclear Social Security position could decide Maryland Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 20, 2024
Sam Brown’s allies push far-right agenda, spotlight abortion rights in candidate survey

Sam Brown’s allies push far-right agenda, spotlight abortion rights in candidate survey

By Jesse Valentine - September 20, 2024
Vance spread Springfield rumors even after his staff was told they were false, news report says

Vance spread Springfield rumors even after his staff was told they were false, news report says

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - September 19, 2024
Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune - September 18, 2024