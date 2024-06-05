search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

Robinson has a history of making virulent and controversial remarks.

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
Share
Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Nov. 8, 2022.
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks to the crowd at Rep. Ted Budd's election night watch party in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for Governor of North Carolina, has made multiple anti-LGBTQ statements linking homosexuality with child abuse. Those remarks are receiving new scrutiny after it was discovered that Robinson’s campaign took in $1,150 in donations from convicted child sex offenders.

Robinson has served as Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina since 2021. He launched his bid for governor last year. He will face Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein in the general election.

Robinson’s most infamous statement linking homosexuality and child abuse was said as a part of a guest sermon at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, in June 2021.

“It is flat out child abuse to take your children and tell them they have to attend school … ” Robinson said. “Then, when they get there, what are they teaching? They’re teaching them a bunch of stuff about how to hate America. They teach them a bunch of stuff about how they’re racist. They teach them a bunch of stuff about transgenderism and homosexuality … Those issues have no place in a school. There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homsexuality, or any of that filth.” 

In response to these remarks, multiple state lawmakers called on Robinson to resign. Robinson refused to step down or apologize. 

Robinson made a similar statement linking homosexuality and child abuse in a 2018 Facebook post.


“We have pushed homosexuality over the top. Mark my words PEDOPHILLA [sic] is next, which will be closely followed by the END of civilization as we know it,” Robinson wrote.

The claim that LGBTQ people are more likely to abuse children is a harmful stereotype and is not supported by credible data. In addition to being factually wrong, Robinson’s remarks could be perceived as hypocritical.

In Feb. 2024, Robinson’s campaign received donations from two individuals: Anthony Riley of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Claude Linden Keever of Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

Riley, who contributed $500, is a former Christian academy teacher who was convicted in 2023 of sexually abusing two 11-year old students in the mid-1990’s. Riley made an earlier donation of $450 to Robinson in 2022.

Keaver, who contributed $200 to Robinson, pled guilty in 2022 to three counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He served two years in prison.

Both men are registered sex offenders.

The Robinson campaign was asked if it intends to return the donations. A spokesperson did not provide an immediate response.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

By Jesse Valentine - June 03, 2024
David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

By Jesse Valentine - May 31, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

By Jesse Valentine - June 03, 2024
David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

By Jesse Valentine - May 31, 2024
Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about threatening reporters

Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about threatening reporters

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
Missouri appeals court sides with transgender student in $4 million discrimination case

Missouri appeals court sides with transgender student in $4 million discrimination case

By Annelise Hanshaw, Missouri Independent - June 04, 2024
Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - June 03, 2024
Maine Democratic Party platform doubles down on support for reproductive, LGBTQ rights

Maine Democratic Party platform doubles down on support for reproductive, LGBTQ rights

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - June 03, 2024
GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

By Jesse Valentine - June 03, 2024
States are already collecting more abortion data. And HIPAA won’t always keep it private.

States are already collecting more abortion data. And HIPAA won’t always keep it private.

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - May 31, 2024