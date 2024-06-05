Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

Mark Robinson, the Republican candidate for Governor of North Carolina, has made multiple anti-LGBTQ statements linking homosexuality with child abuse. Those remarks are receiving new scrutiny after it was discovered that Robinson’s campaign took in $1,150 in donations from convicted child sex offenders.

Robinson has served as Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina since 2021. He launched his bid for governor last year. He will face Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein in the general election.

Robinson’s most infamous statement linking homosexuality and child abuse was said as a part of a guest sermon at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, North Carolina, in June 2021.

“It is flat out child abuse to take your children and tell them they have to attend school … ” Robinson said. “Then, when they get there, what are they teaching? They’re teaching them a bunch of stuff about how to hate America. They teach them a bunch of stuff about how they’re racist. They teach them a bunch of stuff about transgenderism and homosexuality … Those issues have no place in a school. There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homsexuality, or any of that filth.”

In response to these remarks, multiple state lawmakers called on Robinson to resign. Robinson refused to step down or apologize.

Robinson made a similar statement linking homosexuality and child abuse in a 2018 Facebook post.



“We have pushed homosexuality over the top. Mark my words PEDOPHILLA [sic] is next, which will be closely followed by the END of civilization as we know it,” Robinson wrote.

The claim that LGBTQ people are more likely to abuse children is a harmful stereotype and is not supported by credible data. In addition to being factually wrong, Robinson’s remarks could be perceived as hypocritical.

In Feb. 2024, Robinson’s campaign received donations from two individuals: Anthony Riley of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Claude Linden Keever of Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

Riley, who contributed $500, is a former Christian academy teacher who was convicted in 2023 of sexually abusing two 11-year old students in the mid-1990’s. Riley made an earlier donation of $450 to Robinson in 2022.

Keaver, who contributed $200 to Robinson, pled guilty in 2022 to three counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He served two years in prison.

Both men are registered sex offenders.

The Robinson campaign was asked if it intends to return the donations. A spokesperson did not provide an immediate response.