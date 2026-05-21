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Marty O'Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

O’Donnell’s net worth is $75.9 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
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Marty O'Donnell and Trump
President Donald J. Trump poses for photos with guests at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Republican Marty O’Donnell suggested that young people struggling with jobs and affordability need spiritual guidance, not economic opportunity.

O’Donnell, who is running for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd District, made the remark during a March 25 primary debate while discussing strategies for reducing crime on the Las Vegas strip.

“We have to start talking about spiritual accountability and rightness with God,” O’Donnell said. “The youth knows that there’s something missing in their lives, and it’s not jobs or opportunities; it’s something deeper at the spiritual center of their lives.”

O’Donnell’s analysis is contradicted by the fact that Las Vegas lost thousands of jobs last year as a result of declining tourism. Many of these jobs were in the service and hospitality industries, which make up 29% of employment in the city’s metro area. These are also the largest youth employment sectors in the United States.

The drop in tourism has been attributed to rising costs from tariffs and the Iran war, as well as the Trump administration’s hostility toward other countries, particularly Canada.

“If you tell the rest of the world they’re not welcome, then they won’t come,” said Tommy Peppergorge, head of the Las Vegas Culinary Workers Union.

O’Donnell is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and his economic policies. Last year, he published an op-ed celebrating the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which makes deep cuts to Medicaid to fund tax breaks for wealthy people. More than 100,000 Nevadans are expected to lose health insurance as a result of the law.

O’Donnell’s remarks may amplify his biggest vulnerability: appearing out of touch with most voters. According to his personal finance disclosures, O’Donnell has a net worth of $75.9 million. He will be one of the wealthiest members of Congress if elected.

The Republican primary is scheduled for June 9. The winner will take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in the general election.

Jesse Valentine
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