Democrat Mary Peltola has won the U.S. Senate race in Alaska, according to the Associated Press.

Peltola led incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by nearly 12,500 votes as of Wednesday morning.

Sullivan has signaled that he will not concede the race until his loss is officially certified by the state, but Peltola isn’t waiting to get to work.

“As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my life to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans’ support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first,” she said in a late-night statement.

Peltola previously represented Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2022 to 2025. Peltola is a Yup’ik Alaskan and will be the first Indigenous person to represent the state in the Senate.

Her campaign focused heavily on cost-of-living issues, particularly fuel prices. Gas prices are already inflated in Alaska due to its remote location and high shipping costs. Prices were further inflated this year by President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, which Sullivan has been supportive of.

The Alaska Beacon reported this month that many rural Alaskans are now choosing between buying groceries and fuel to heat their homes.

Peltola also hammered Sullivan for supporting the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a 2025 Republican budget law that will impose a $1 trillion cut to Medicaid over the next decade. As many as 14,000 Alaskans are expected to lose health insurance as a result.

This was the last outstanding Senate race to be called for the 2026 midterms. Democrats will now hold 56 seats and a decisive majority in the upper chamber next year.