Maryland Republican Larry Hogan consistently opposed efforts to curb gun violence

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, now a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, has a history of opposing gun control efforts. That record puts him out of step with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who recently called on lawmakers to treat gun violence as a public health crisis.

“The public health approaches to cigarette smoking and motor vehicle crashes achieved success through changes to policies,” Murthy said in a June 25 report. “Taking such an approach to firearm violence prevention has the potential to curb the alarming trends of firearm‑related injury and death in America and the resulting health impacts.”

Hogan, who served as governor from 2015 to 2023, launched his bid for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat on Feb. 9. His Democratic opponent is Angela Alsobrooks, the executive of Prince George’s County. Alsobrooks’ campaign website lists gun safety as one of her top priorities.

In 2013, Hogan was an opponent of Maryland’s Firearm Safety Act, a sweeping gun-control law passed in response to the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The law banned 45 types of assault-style rifles in Maryland as well as high capacity magazines. It also enacted new permitting requirements for those seeking to buy a gun.

Hogan’s opposition to the Firearm Safety Act helped him secure the endorsement of the National Rifle Association during his 2014 campaign for governor.

In that same campaign, Hogan said in a radio interview that he wanted to make it easier for law-abiding citizens to buy guns. He also told the Washington Post that gun safety was not a top issue for his campaign.

In 2020, Hogan vetoed a bill requiring background checks for private gun sales and non-sale transactions, such as gifts and trades. In 2021, the Maryland General Assembly overrode Hogan’s veto and the law was enacted.

In April 2022, Hogan vetoed a bill that would have mandated certain anti-theft features for businesses that sell firearms, including security cameras and reinforced entryways.

That same month, Hogan refused to sign a bill banning untraceable firearms assembled from individual parts, also known as ghost guns. Not signing a bill is distinct from a veto. In Maryland, unsigned bills that have not been formally vetoed automatically become law after six days.

Polling suggests that Hogan’s actions are out of line with what most Americans want. A 2023 McCourtney Institute for Democracy poll found that 86% of American adults support background checks for all gun purchases. A 2021 Data for Progress poll found 73% of voters want restrictions on ghost guns.

A Hogan spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.