McConnell-backed group spends $70 million on attack ads filled with lies, distortions

The ads are running in six states with competitive U.S. Senate races

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Mitch McConnell
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the Senate Minority Leader, listens to speakers during the weekly Senate Republican Leadership press conference, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

One Nation, a dark money group affiliated with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, is running a series of ads accusing Democratic lawmakers of giving federal handouts to noncitizens. These claims are false.

Politico reported in May that One Nation was spending $70 million on ads in Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The group previously announced a $15 million expenditure in Montana. All of these states have pivotal U.S. Senate elections in November.

Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Jon Tester of Montana are considered the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this year. Their races will likely determine which party controls the higher chamber in 2025.

All of the ads use similar language. A spot attacking Brown asserts, “Brown voted to give illegals Social Security benefits and in favor of taxpayer funded health care for illegals.” An ad aimed at Tester states “Tester voted to let illegals take your tax dollars, including free health care and COVID relief checks.”

Federal law explicitly prohibits undocumented immigrants from accessing Medicaid, Medicare, or Affordable Care Act benefits. This is also the case for Social Security. Both ads cite a March 2013 vote the senators made opposing a Republican resolution to deny federal health care benefits to undocumented immigrants who obtain legal status. This is not the same as extending those benefits to noncitizens.

The resolution did not pass.

The claim that Tester voted to give COVID relief checks to noncitizens is a similar distortion. Separate ads make the same accusation against Brown and Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.

The 2021 American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden, provided $1,400 COVID relief checks to more than 476 million American households. The funds were provided to individuals with Social Security numbers, which undocumented immigrants do not have. 

All three ads cite a Fox News report from Feb. 2021 about COVID relief funds going to local groups that support undocumented residents. Checks were not given directly to noncitizens.

Many of the claims in these ads are not new and have been debunked previously. In 2010 and 2014, the National Republican Senatorial Committee ran ads accusing Democratic Senators of voting to extend Social Security benefits to noncitizens. Fact checking outlets rated those claims as “false.”

Jesse Valentine
By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
By - December 15, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
By Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch - June 28, 2024
By Claire Sullivan, New Hampshire Bulletin - June 28, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 28, 2024
By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2024
By Robbie Sequeira, Stateline - June 27, 2024