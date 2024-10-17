McCormick ad claims to feature Democratic supporters. But does it really?

A new ad from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick features former Democrats who are backing his campaign, but some of the individuals highlighted are far-right conspiracy theorists who have been aligned with Republicans for years.

McCormick is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. It is expected to be a close election.

The 30-second spot is running statewide in Pennsylvania. It features six straight-to-camera testimonials from avowed Democrats explaining why they are voting for McCormick. A man in the ad identified as Brian asserts “we are worse off than we were four years ago.” A woman identified as Heather states “the border is wide open.”

The ad features Sheila Armstrong of Philadelphia. Armstrong ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for Philadelphia’s city council in 2019. She is now a registered Republican. In 2022, Armstrong was a paid staffer for Republican Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate campaign.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in October that Armstrong is a member of Moms for Liberty, a far-right group that has pushed for book bans in public schools and advocated for policies that are discriminatory towards LGBTQ students and teachers. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies Moms for Liberty as an extremist organization.

Armstrong stirred controversy this month when she organized an event at Max’s Steaks in North Philadelphia. She told the eatery the event was supporting her nonprofit, Cooking4Autuism, when it was actually a campaign stop for McCormick. The restaurant’s owner said he was duped into hosting McCormick and that candidate was not welcomed back at his establishment.

Armstrong is not a paid McCormick staffer but has been identified as a liaison for the campaign.

The ad also features Jamie Cohen Walker of Bucks County. Walker became a cause celebre in the conservative movement in 2021 when she pushed for Bucks County schools to reopen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, she was openly critical of teachers’ unions.

In 2022, Walker spoke at a campaign rally for Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor. Mastriano was a backer of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen and was involved in a plot to appoint fake electors who would try to overturn the result.

Walker made multiple Facebook posts in 2020 asserting that President Joe Biden did not win the election.

A recent Emerson College poll showed Casey leading McCormick by two percentage points.