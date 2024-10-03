McCormick is being funded by CEO of company that set in motion glass factory closing

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is fighting the closure of a glass plant that could leave 325 workers without jobs. His Republican opponent, meanwhile, is taking donations from a CEO who helped make the closure possible.

Casey is currently seeking a fourth term in the U.S Senate. He is being challenged by business executive Dave McCormick.

The Corelle Brands glass factory in Charleroi, PA is operated by Anchor Hocking, the company that makes Pyrex glassware. Last month, it was announced that the factory was closing in 2025 after 132 years in business. The company said it was moving all operations to a plant in Ohio. The ​​United Steelworkers union immediately mobilized to try to stop the closure. Casey wrote a letter to the Corelle Brands CEO backing up the union’s efforts.

“The jobs at this plant have provided family-sustaining livelihoods for the tens of thousands of proud workers who have shaped it into the local legacy it is today,” Casey wrote. “Your sudden announcement to close the plant will upend the lives of Pennsylvania workers who have contributed to your company’s success.”

Corelle Brands is a subsidiary of Instant Brands, which is owned by Centre Lane Partners, a private equity firm. The firm also owns Anchor Hocking. Centre Lane Partners bought the company in 2023 from Cornell Capital, another private equity firm.

Cornell Capital acquired Instant Brands in 2019 when the company filed for bankruptcy. Under Cornell Capital’s ownership, Instant Brands went bankrupt again, prompting the Centre Lane Partners acquisition.

This pattern of bankruptcies and acquisitions contributed to financial hardship at the company. Earlier this year, 20 jobs were eliminated at the Charleroi factory for financial reasons. Now, Instant Brands says it does not have the resources to operate multiple factories.

Cornell Capital, the firm that set this fracas in motion, was founded and is led by Henry Cornell. According to campaign finance disclosures, Cornell contributed $50,000 to Keystone Renewal PAC, a dark-money group supporting McCormick’s campaign. Cornell also contributed $6,600 directly to McCormick’s campaign.

McCormick has tried to turn the plant’s closure into a campaign issue. On Sept. 23, he held an event and posed for photos outside the Charleroi factory. McCormick said the policies of Casey and Vice President Kamala Harris led to the plant’s closure.

“This is the second stop on our Price of Poor Leadership Tour,” McCormick said. “What we’re doing is talking about the failed policies of Biden, Harris, and Senator Casey who is a 99% vote for that terrible agenda … Because of weak leadership in Washington, our manufacturing communities, just like this one in Charleroi, are suffering.”

According to a study from the Blue Green Alliance, 775,000 manufacturing jobs have been added to the economy since 2021.



The United Steelworkers endorsed Casey’s re-election campaign last year.