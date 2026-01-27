search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Putnam County Legislator Erin Crowley worked for Lawler when she allegedly tried to provoke protestors into being unruly.

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
Share
Mike Lawler
Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol Dec. 17, 2025. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

New York Rep. Mike Lawler wrote a New York Times op-ed this week urging leaders in both parties to tone down their rhetoric and ease political divisions. This came mere months after Lawler donated to a candidate accused of inciting a riot.

Campaign finance disclosures show that Lawler’s campaign gave $1,000 to Erin Crowley in October 2025. At the time, Crowley was running for a second term in the Putnam County Legislature while also working for Lawler as his deputy district director.

LoHud reported in July 2025 that Crowley’s phone number appeared in a private group chat on the messaging app Signal. The group, known as Fight Lawler, was organizing peaceful protests to raise awareness about Lawler’s record.

Fight Lawler members say that Crowley used an alias to infiltrate their group. She then posed as a fellow activist and encouraged the chat’s participants to boo, jeer, and be disruptive at an upcoming Lawler town hall meeting in Somers, NY.

Crowley attended the May 5 meeting as a Lawler employee. Throughout the night, she reportedly scolded attendees for their outbursts while simultaneously encouraging people in the group chat to be more raucous. The scene spiraled into chaos, crescendoing when a 64-year-old woman was forcibly removed from the venue by police.

“She infiltrated our Signal group,” Fight Lawler co-founder Maureen Morrissey said of Crowley. “We are so sickened by it.”

Crowley’s alleged behavior drew condemnations from across the political spectrum. Several progressive groups, including the New York Working Families Party and Indivisible, issued a joint statement calling on Crowley to resign from the Putnam County Legislature. Republican Legislator Paul Jonke, who serves with Crowley, said her conduct was “disappointing.” Frank Ciano, a local Republican activist, advised Lawler to fire Crowley.

Lawler did not heed this advice. Crowley’s LinkedIn page indicates that she is still employed by Lawler. Now, it is also clear that she won another term on the Putnam County Legislature with Lawler’s monetary support.

Lawler is running for another term this year. He is widely considered one of the most vulnerable House Republicans seeking reelection.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
AJ News
Latest
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

By Jesse Valentine - November 20, 2025
Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

By Jesse Valentine - November 18, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

By Bonnie Fuller - November 13, 2025
Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2025
‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

By Bonnie Fuller - November 03, 2025
Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .