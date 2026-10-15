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Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

The Republican senator has spent more on office travel since 2017 than any of his colleagues.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
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UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 1: Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has spent more on office travel since 2017 than any of his colleagues, including those who commute from remote locations like Alaska or Hawaii.

Rounds ran up this tab largely by opting to charter private flights over flying commercial. Some of the aviation firms he used are owned by individuals who have donated to his campaigns.

Rounds’ travel expenses are public knowledge because he requested taxpayer reimbursement for the trips. Federal lawmakers are reimbursed for most travel that is deemed necessary for official business. They also have access to a reduced airfare program that is intended to save taxpayer money.

Despite these prohibitions, Senate office travel is rarely scrutinized and there is little recourse for punishing lawmakers who abuse reimbursements. There is no evidence that Rounds has been investigated or sanctioned for any of his travel expenditures.

In total, Rounds’ office has spent $5.1 million on office travel in the last nine years. This includes spending $752,577 on travel in fiscal year 2024 alone, which accounted for nearly 20% of his office’s total annual budget.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office spent $2.8 million on travel in the same nine-year period.

Most of Rounds’ chartered flights have been through Mustang Aviation based in Pierre, SD. The company is owned and operated by Jim Peitz who donated $4,000 to Rounds’ campaigns between 2017 and 2019.

Rounds also received a $1,000 contribution from Peitz’s wife, Cathy, in 2013.

While Pierre does not have direct flights to Washington, D.C., it does have commercial airlines with connecting flights that can reach the capital in as little as six hours.

Rounds’ office has also spent a total of $52,000 with Aberdeen Flying Service in Aberdeen, SD. The firm advertises “plus, comfortable seating” and “a welcoming variety of refreshments.” It is owned by Mark Craven who donated $1,000 to Rounds earlier this year.

Last year, Rounds voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which included a provision that allows corporations to deduct the total cost of certain qualifying assets, including private jets used for business.

Newsweek reported in 2022 that Rounds routinely took advantage of a temporary COVID-era perk that allowed lawmakers to fly private for health and safety reasons. Despite this, he still missed 20 Senate votes in 2022.

John Thune, the other senator from South Dakota, missed no votes that year. KOTA reported that Rounds’ private flight expenditures outpaced Thune’s by six to one between October 2021 and September 2022.

Rounds is running for a third term this year. His opponent is U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran Brian Bengs who is running as an independent.

Jesse Valentine
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