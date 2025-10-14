search
Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

Up to 100,000 Iowans are expected to lose health insurance in the months and years ahead.

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2025
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, speaks during the annual Ashley's BBQ Bash fundraiser for Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Thousands of Iowans may soon lose their health insurance and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks may be to blame.

Congress has until the end of the year to extend Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies that help people pay for insurance plans. Failure to act will force premiums to double or even triple for some enrollees.

Miller-Meeks, who represents the state’s 1st District, opposes extending the subsidies, which she described as a “bailout.”

“We need reforms, but we need marketplace reforms, not bailouts to insurance companies and not bailouts to people making over $250,000 a year,” Miller-Meeks told the Des Moines Register on Oct. 3.

This characterization isn’t accurate. An analysis by Keep Americans Covered found that 95% of the subsidies go to those making less than $200,000 a year, with the vast majority benefiting those who earn less than $80,000 a year.

The expiring subsidies are part of why the federal government has been shut down since Oct. 1. Congressional Democrats say they won’t support a resolution to reopen the government unless Republicans agree to a set of demands, including extending the subsidies. It would only take five or six Republicans to achieve this in the House.

Miller-Meeks’ dislike of the subsidies is nothing new. They were implemented in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which she opposed.

Miller-Meeks did support President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and its deep cuts to Medicaid. The Medicaid cuts, combined with the expiring subsidies, will lead to an estimated 100,000 Iowans losing health insurance altogether.

About 24,000 of Miller-Meeks’ constituents have benefited from the Obamacare subsidies. She is regarded as one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for reelection in 2026.

Jesse Valentine
