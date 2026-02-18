Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

Rising health care costs are forcing many Americans to switch to catastrophic insurance plans that only cover severe emergencies. Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks celebrated this trend, saying it should inspire people to lead healthier lives.

“If you had a health savings account or individual health plan, you purchase your insurance for catastrophic, then there is an incentive for you to adopt behavioral patterns or health practices that actually lower cost and keep you healthier,” she told the 13th and Park podcast on Jan. 12.

Catastrophic plans, often referred to as junk insurance, generally offer high deductibles and low premiums while only covering extreme illness or injury, like cancer or a broken leg. These plans do not cover routine care, such as doctor visits or most prescription drugs.

Miller-Meeks added that deductibles and copays require consumers to have “some skin in the game,” and that it may push them to exercise more or quit smoking.

The rush to catastrophic plans has been partially driven by the expiration of Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) tax credits that kept monthly premiums affordable for 22 million Americans. It has been further exacerbated by rising food and housing costs.

On Jan. 8, Miller-Meeks voted against a bipartisan plan to reinstate the credits for three more years. She instead pushed her own legislation that would eliminate the credits and have the federal government cover a portion of out-of-pocket costs for some lower-income enrollees.

The Congressional Budget Office says Miller-Meeks’ bill could lower premiums by up to 12%, but most people would still save less than they did under the credits. An estimated 100,000 Americans would be more likely to forgo insurance rather than pay the higher costs.

Both Miller-Meeks’ bill and the tax credit extension passed the House. Neither bill is likely to be taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate.