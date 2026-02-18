search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

The Republican congressperson said deductibles and copays require consumers to have “some skin in the game,” and that it may push them to exercise more or quit smoking.

By Jesse Valentine - February 18, 2026
Share
Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 16: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Rising health care costs are forcing many Americans to switch to catastrophic insurance plans that only cover severe emergencies. Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks celebrated this trend, saying it should inspire people to lead healthier lives.

“If you had a health savings account or individual health plan, you purchase your insurance for catastrophic, then there is an incentive for you to adopt behavioral patterns or health practices that actually lower cost and keep you healthier,” she told the 13th and Park podcast on Jan. 12.

Catastrophic plans, often referred to as junk insurance, generally offer high deductibles and low premiums while only covering extreme illness or injury, like cancer or a broken leg. These plans do not cover routine care, such as doctor visits or most prescription drugs.

Miller-Meeks added that deductibles and copays require consumers to have “some skin in the game,” and that it may push them to exercise more or quit smoking.

The rush to catastrophic plans has been partially driven by the expiration of Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) tax credits that kept monthly premiums affordable for 22 million Americans. It has been further exacerbated by rising food and housing costs.

On Jan. 8, Miller-Meeks voted against a bipartisan plan to reinstate the credits for three more years. She instead pushed her own legislation that would eliminate the credits and have the federal government cover a portion of out-of-pocket costs for some lower-income enrollees.

The Congressional Budget Office says Miller-Meeks’ bill could lower premiums by up to 12%, but most people would still save less than they did under the credits. An estimated 100,000 Americans would be more likely to forgo insurance rather than pay the higher costs.

Both Miller-Meeks’ bill and the tax credit extension passed the House. Neither bill is likely to be taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
AJ News
Latest
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

By - February 05, 2026
Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

By Jesse Valentine - February 04, 2026
Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - February 02, 2026
Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

By Jesse Valentine - November 20, 2025
Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

By Jesse Valentine - November 18, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .