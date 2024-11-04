search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Minnesota House candidates take far-right stances on birth control and vaccines

Every seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives is up for election this year.

By Jesse Valentine - November 04, 2024
Share
The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, as Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders continued their budget talks. Budget talks have resumed at the Minnesota Capitol, with Walz, House Democrats and Senate Republicans saying little publicly about their discussions. They're trying to complete a deal that would let the legislative session end as scheduled on Monday. The governor said Wednesday that the sides aren't saying much publicly because the talks are at "a really important time." (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz enacted a slate of progressive policies with the help of Democrats in the state legislature. Now, Republicans are hoping to blunt that progress with a roster of far-right candidates.

Every seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives is up for election this year. Democrats currently hold 70 of the House’s 134 seats.

Republican Tom Dippel is the candidate in District 41B, which includes Hastings and portions of Cottage Grove. Dippel ran unsuccessfully for the state senate in 2022.

In his first campaign, Dippel’s website featured anti-abortion language and described supporters of reproductive rights as “opponents of life.”

“I am 100% pro-life,” the website said. “The issue of human life is paramount in our society … As a Christian, I deeply believe each person is made in God’s image. We hear daily of babies being born extremely premature yet growing up to be thriving boys and girls. Opponents of life may be misguided or even worse. Every day science catches up with what we know in our hearts. And I will fight tooth and nail for our most vulnerable.”

The same website featured pro-gun language that claimed every Minnesotan must own a gun to protect themselves from car jackings. Violent crime in Minnesota decreased by 6.9% from 2022 to 2023.

In both campaigns, Dipel filled out a candidate questionnaire for the conservative Minnesota Family Council. The questionnaire asks candidates if they support a policy and then provides a space for them to elaborate.

In 2022, Dipel said he supported school choice policies and described public schools as “social, communist, marxist indoctrination camps.” This year, Dippel reaffirmed his support for school choice but did not include an explanation.

Dippel also described homosexuality as an “abomination” in his 2022 questionnaire and said that athletes competing in sports that do not match their assigned birth sex is “evil.”

Dippel’s Democratic opponent is brewery owner Jen Fox.

Sue Ek, the Republican candidate in District 14B, has also expressed far-right views on abortion and women’s health care more broadly.

In 2019, according to Heartland Signal, Ek falsely claimed that birth control pills were designed to abort fetuses and were potentially dangerous for women to take. In September, Ek refused to answer a question from the Minnesota Star Tribune on if she would support a law banning contraception. Ek said she was focused on other priorities.

Ek was executive director of the Billings Ovulation Method Association prior to running for office. The organization promotes natural solutions for fertility issues and contraception and generally opposes medical interventions, such as IUDs and in vitro fertilization. 

In 2010, Ek organized a Billings Ovulation Method Association conference in Oklahoma City. The event featured speakers from the Catholic Medical Association, a group that has compared contraception to eugenics.

Ek is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Wolgamott. 

Incumbent Republicans in the Michigan House have also pushed for far-right policies. Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar in District 3B, Rep. Roger Skraba in District 3A, and Rep. Bernie Perryman in District 14A all voted against a 2023 bill that codified abortion rights into the state constitution. 

“Because of this bill, Minnesota’s abortion policy will be more closely aligned with countries like North Korea and China than France, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the western world,” Skraba said in a statement.

These same incumbents opposed a 2023 bill that provided free lunches to all Minnesota public school students.

In office, Zeleznikar has been accused of using her platform to spread anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. In March, she introduced a bill that sought to allow child care providers to make their own rules about accepting vaccine exemptions. In a speech defending the legislation, she said vaccines were poisonous and compared vaccines to cannabis.

“Last year we passed a cannabis bill,” Zeleznikar said. “There’s many people that want to do that because it grows from the ground. It’s natural,’ she said during Tuesday’s hearing. ‘And yet now we’re saying to families, by the way, you don’t have a choice for a poison that could kill you.’

Zeleznikar’s bill did not pass. Her Democratic opponent this year is former judge Mark Munger.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Trump more than ever mixes anger, fear and insults to stir supporters, say researchers

Trump more than ever mixes anger, fear and insults to stir supporters, say researchers

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - November 01, 2024
 Competitive Michigan House races feature anti-labor Republican candidates

 Competitive Michigan House races feature anti-labor Republican candidates

By Jesse Valentine - November 01, 2024
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer spent campaign funds on hotel stays, limo services

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer spent campaign funds on hotel stays, limo services

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Trump more than ever mixes anger, fear and insults to stir supporters, say researchers

Trump more than ever mixes anger, fear and insults to stir supporters, say researchers

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - November 01, 2024
 Competitive Michigan House races feature anti-labor Republican candidates

 Competitive Michigan House races feature anti-labor Republican candidates

By Jesse Valentine - November 01, 2024
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer spent campaign funds on hotel stays, limo services

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer spent campaign funds on hotel stays, limo services

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno floats gutting “all” government investments for child care

Republican Bernie Moreno floats gutting “all” government investments for child care

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2024
Trump: NYC rally where Puerto Rico was labeled ‘island of garbage’ was a ‘lovefest’

Trump: NYC rally where Puerto Rico was labeled ‘island of garbage’ was a ‘lovefest’

By Jacob Fischler, Georgia Recorder - October 29, 2024
Republicans campaign with Georgia’s Mike Collins despite racially charged remarks

Republicans campaign with Georgia’s Mike Collins despite racially charged remarks

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2024
AJ News
Latest
 Competitive Michigan House races feature anti-labor Republican candidates

 Competitive Michigan House races feature anti-labor Republican candidates

By Jesse Valentine - November 01, 2024
In her words: At age 17, DakotaRei escaped Texas to get an abortion

In her words: At age 17, DakotaRei escaped Texas to get an abortion

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2024
Republican Larry Hogan takes in thousands from big pharma in final months of campaign

Republican Larry Hogan takes in thousands from big pharma in final months of campaign

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2024
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer spent campaign funds on hotel stays, limo services

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer spent campaign funds on hotel stays, limo services

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno floats gutting “all” government investments for child care

Republican Bernie Moreno floats gutting “all” government investments for child care

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2024
Republicans campaign with Georgia’s Mike Collins despite racially charged remarks

Republicans campaign with Georgia’s Mike Collins despite racially charged remarks

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2024
Republican Michigan Legislature candidates backed unpopular abortion restrictions

Republican Michigan Legislature candidates backed unpopular abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s record shows strong opposition to public school funding

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s record shows strong opposition to public school funding

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2024
Texas lawmakers backing school vouchers also pushed far-right education policies

Texas lawmakers backing school vouchers also pushed far-right education policies

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2024
Republican Rob Bresnahan endorsed controversial school choice policies

Republican Rob Bresnahan endorsed controversial school choice policies

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2024
Indiana Republican Micah Beckwith compared abortion to slavery and the Holocaust

Indiana Republican Micah Beckwith compared abortion to slavery and the Holocaust

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2024
Rick Scott’s new ad could land him in hot water with the Department of Defense

Rick Scott’s new ad could land him in hot water with the Department of Defense

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2024
Dan Bishop’s tough on crime talk clashes with his votes to deny police funding

Dan Bishop’s tough on crime talk clashes with his votes to deny police funding

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2024
Republican Rob Bresnahan invested thousands in company with ties to Chinese military

Republican Rob Bresnahan invested thousands in company with ties to Chinese military

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2024
More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - October 04, 2024
Jacky Rosen targeted by GOP groups over discredited stock allegations

Jacky Rosen targeted by GOP groups over discredited stock allegations

By Jesse Valentine - October 04, 2024
Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2024
Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2024
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
PEN America: Florida removed more library books than any state last year

PEN America: Florida removed more library books than any state last year

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix - November 01, 2024
Trump more than ever mixes anger, fear and insults to stir supporters, say researchers

Trump more than ever mixes anger, fear and insults to stir supporters, say researchers

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - November 01, 2024
Louisiana health care providers sue state, claiming misoprostol law violates constitution

Louisiana health care providers sue state, claiming misoprostol law violates constitution

By Lorena O'Neil, Louisiana Illuminator - October 31, 2024