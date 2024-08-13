search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize abortion in November 

The ballot question was among four citizen-led measures certified by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office for the November ballot

By Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent - August 13, 2024
Share
Pro-choice demonstration in Missouri

Abortion will be on Missouri’s statewide ballot in November.

An initiative petition to enshrine the right to abortion up until the point of fetal viability received final approval Tuesday, securing a place on the general election ballot. If the measure receives a majority of votes, Missouri could become the first state to overturn an abortion ban through a citizen-led measure.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office had until 5 p.m. to certify all ballot measures that received enough verified signatures to qualify. It certified the measures as sufficient hours before that deadline. Also certified to be on the November ballot were proposals to legalize sports wagering and raise the minimum wage. 

Leaders with Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, the coalition behind the ballot measure, gathered at a press conference Tuesday to encourage Missourians to get out to vote. The coalition is headed by Abortion Action Missouri, the ACLU of Missouri and the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates. 

“Politicians have tied doctors’ hands and the stakes could not be higher,” said Mallory Schwarz, executive director of Abortion Action Missouri. “ … With a yes vote on amendment 3 this November, we are taking back what’s ours.”

In Missouri, the first state to ban abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure two years ago, abortion is expected to be a focal point of the general election campaign.

Missouri is among 18 states with an abortion ban, and among several states working to put abortion on the ballot. In each state that put the issue on the ballot, citizens ultimately choose to protect the procedure.

“The measure takes away the right from every person who loses a child or a loved one because of negligence during pregnancy, labor or delivery the freedom to sue for malpractice and obtain compensation,” Stephanie Bell, a spokeswoman with Missouri Stands with Women, said in a statement Tuesday.

Tori Schafer, director for policy and campaigns for the ACLU of Missouri, responded to the comment, saying the statement is “fully false” and that the amendment doesn’t impact malpractice laws already in place.

What would the amendment do?

Abortion is illegal in Missouri, with limited exceptions only in cases of medical emergencies. There are no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.

If the amendment receives more than 50% of votes in approval, the measure would legalize abortion up until the point of fetal viability, an undefined period of time generally seen as the point in which the fetus could survive outside the womb on its own, generally around 24 weeks, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. 

Such an amendment would return Missouri to the standard of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which also legalized abortion up to the point of fetal viability. Missouri’s amendment also includes exceptions after viability “to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant person.”

Missouri’s amendment also states that women and those performing or assisting in abortions cannot be prosecuted. Under current Missouri law, doctors who perform abortions deemed unnecessary can be charged with a class B felony and face up to 15 years in prison. Their medical license can also be suspended or revoked.

Dr. Selina Sandoval, associate medical director for Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, said the right to make decisions about abortion is personal and she sees each day the barriers and hardships bans cause.

“In Kansas right now, we are serving mostly out-of-state patients, including Missourians, who’ve had to flee their home states in order to simply access abortion care,” Sandoval said Tuesday.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, the coalition leading the reproductive-rights campaigns, is headed by Abortion Action Missouri, the ACLU of Missouri and the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates.

A decade ago, when abortion was still legal with fewer limitations, more than 5,000 abortions were performed in the state, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. But by 2020, that number dropped to 167 due to a series of “targeted regulation of abortion providers” laws passed, including a mandatory 72-hour waiting period between the initial appointment and a surgical abortion and mandatory pelvic exams for medication abortions.

Since the Supreme Court decision in June 2022 through March 2024, there were 64 abortions performed in Missouri under the state’s emergency exemption, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. 

A recent study by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research group, showed that in 2023 alone, 8,710 Missourians traveled to Illinois and 2,860 Missourians went to Kansas for the procedure, which remains legal in both states. 

Despite the relative proximity to clinics in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis and the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City, abortion access for Missourians has remained precarious at best.

Missourians hoping for abortions have increasingly found themselves competing for limited resources — including abortion funds and clinic appointment openings — especially as more southern states have outlawed the procedure, making Illinois and Kansas critical access points for women in states like Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. 

This has led many Missourians to increasingly rely on self-managed medication abortions. Rather than traveling across state lines, it’s estimated that thousands of Missourians received Mifepristone and Misoprostol to end their pregnancies at home in the past two years according to JAMA, the American Medical Association’s journal.

On Tuesday, members of Missourians for Constitutional Freedom continued to return to their continued fears for women’s health care in Missouri if a ban remains in place. Missouri already has stark maternal health care deserts, high maternal mortality rates, and recently saw a decrease in applicants to OB-GYN residency programs.

Schafer, with the ACLU, said the coalition plans to start rebuilding access to abortion on day one, if the measure passes.

“We know that after passage, constitutional amendments take 30 days to go into effect in the state of Missouri,” she said. “And we are hopeful that clinics will be open and our teams will be working toward that as our goal.”

Schwarz said they’ve been in contact with abortion providers about coming back to Missouri.

“After we win this in November, the impact will be regional and across the country,” she said. “And and from abortion providers that we are in close regular relationship and contact with, people are thinking all the time about where the next clinic can be, where the next opportunity is for them to grow and be able to support more and more patients.”

Wide support despite initial delays

The initial attempt to place abortion on the ballot began in March 2023. 

Legal fights with Republican state officials over the ballot language and internal disagreements on whether to include a viability ban stalled signature gathering attempts until January. 

As a result, the coalition had just 90 days to fundraise and collect signatures across the state.  

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers were prioritizing an attempt to raise the threshold for approving citizen-led ballot measures. After a series of Senate filibusters, including one that broke records at 41 hours, the legislation failed on the final day of session. 

Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher on the day of adjournment said that if abortion made it to the ballot and then passed in November under the current initiative petition guidelines, “the burden of abortion falls squarely on the Senate and its leadership.”

Despite these obstacles, the initiative petition garnered wide support across the state. 

As of July, the campaign raised nearly $7.3 million in donations, according to filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom turned in 380,000 signatures by their May deadline, including from each of Missouri’s 114 counties. To qualify for the ballot, they had to get signatures from 8% of registered voters in six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, which equates to about 171,000 signatures.  

As of mid-July, the campaign had turned in more than enough valid signatures to land on the ballot, according to preliminary records from Missouri election authorities.

Once all verified signatures were turned in by election authorities in late July, the secretary of state’s office had two weeks to determine whether there were any final issues, like duplicate pages or missing affidavits signed by circulators. 

On Tuesday, the secretary of state’s office also certified ballot measures hoping to raise the state’s minimum wage and mandate paid sick leave and legalize sports wagering. A third proposal to authorize construction of a new casino near Lake of the Ozarks fell short of the needed signatures.  

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent

Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent
Tags:

Recommended

Ohio among states spending millions on anti-abortion centers since Dobbs, study finds

Ohio among states spending millions on anti-abortion centers since Dobbs, study finds

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - August 08, 2024
Telehealth abortion still on the rise, especially in states with shield laws, report shows

Telehealth abortion still on the rise, especially in states with shield laws, report shows

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - August 07, 2024
Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on trigger law that would ban almost all abortions

Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on trigger law that would ban almost all abortions

By Katie McKellar, Utah News Dispatch - August 01, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Ohio among states spending millions on anti-abortion centers since Dobbs, study finds

Ohio among states spending millions on anti-abortion centers since Dobbs, study finds

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - August 08, 2024
Telehealth abortion still on the rise, especially in states with shield laws, report shows

Telehealth abortion still on the rise, especially in states with shield laws, report shows

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - August 07, 2024
Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on trigger law that would ban almost all abortions

Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on trigger law that would ban almost all abortions

By Katie McKellar, Utah News Dispatch - August 01, 2024
Iowa’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect

Iowa’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect

By Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch - July 29, 2024
Doctors at Ossoff Decatur hearing say Georgia’s six-week abortion ban endangers patients

Doctors at Ossoff Decatur hearing say Georgia’s six-week abortion ban endangers patients

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder - July 24, 2024
Attempts to further restrict abortion fail to cross the finish line in Oklahoma

Attempts to further restrict abortion fail to cross the finish line in Oklahoma

By Emma Murphy, Oklahoma Voice - July 22, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue Dallas over State Fair gun ban

Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue Dallas over State Fair gun ban

By Juan Salinas II, The Texas Tribune - August 14, 2024
 Far-right extremist Jack Posobiec to speak at event for North Carolina Trump supporters

 Far-right extremist Jack Posobiec to speak at event for North Carolina Trump supporters

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
Democrats take on Rick Scott for voting against reducing Medicare drug prices

Democrats take on Rick Scott for voting against reducing Medicare drug prices

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - August 12, 2024