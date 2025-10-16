search
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares and his wife made $2.5 million from a family rental company accused of slumlord practices.

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
Jason Miyares
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks to the crowd about how Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery will greatly benefit all members in Southwest Virginia in Abingdon, Va. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

Before he was Virginia attorney general, Jason Miyares defended landlords whose tenants complained of mold and roach infestations. He has continued to side with big real estate over renters in his political career.

This work was done for Atkinson Realty, which offers short- and long-term rentals in Virginia Beach. The company is run by Miyares’ mother-in-law, Elizabeth Atkinson, and has employed both his wife and brother-in-law.

Miyares was Atkinson Realty’s attorney in a 2016 civil suit that resulted in a couple being evicted from their home. His firm, Hangar Law, represented the company in a similar suit that same year.

Miyares was serving in the Virginia House of Delegates when these cases were litigated. The company was listed on his conflict-of-interest disclosures.

Several Google and Yelp reviews describe Atkinson Realty properties as dirty and unsafe. In a 2022 review, a short-term tenant said her brother cut his leg on an exposed nail. In another from 2013, a renter said that three of her unit’s four smoke detectors had dead batteries, which is a violation of state law.

Another review from 2014 complained of bedbugs.

“Our nightmare began on Monday the 19th when I noticed bumps on my chest,” the reviewer wrote. “I didn’t think nothing of it until later that night when my son saw bugs on the master bed. My family and I could not pack up and get out of that unit fast enough.”

The reviewer said Atkinson Realty moved them to a new unit after the bugs were reported.

In 2017, a tenant sued Atkinson Realty, claiming they became sick from mold in a unit’s HVAC system. The suit was settled out of court. Google reviews from 2017 and 2020 also noted mold in Atkinson Realty rentals.

Despite these subpar conditions, Atkinson Realty has been extremely litigious, frequently taking tenants to court over relatively small sums of money.

Between 2011 and 2014, Atkinson Realty sued 21 tenants, winning ten cases and losing one. Nine others were dismissed or never went to trial. Aside from a default judgment of $43,000, the company never won more than $7,818 in damages. Four judgments were for less than $3,000. At least three of the suits resulted in evictions.

Miyares reported that he and his wife earned $250,000 annually from Atkinson Realty between 2014 and 2024, totaling $2.5 million.

Miyares was elected attorney general in 2021. In May 2024, he hired Ryan Ferguson, another former Atkinson Realty attorney, to serve as his office’s general counsel.

Only two actions have been taken against the real estate industry during Miyares’ tenure as attorney general. The company Jumpstart University was ordered to pay restitution for misrepresenting its housing services and a jury found a Penhook landlord guilty of racial discrimination. The Jumpstart University case, however, started under Miyares’ Democratic predecessor.

One of Miyares’ first acts as attorney general was to fire Hellen Hardiman, an assistant attorney general in the Office of Civil Rights focused on litigating housing discrimination cases.

“I expected some personnel changes, which likely come with any change of administration,” Hardiman told the Roanoke Times. “[But] I am not a political appointee. I don’t have a political job.”

At the time she was fired, Hardiman was managing 20 court cases and had just begun investigating the Communities at Southwood apartments in Richmond, where the primarily Latino tenants say they are dealing with infestations of rats, roaches, and mold.

Miyares’ office says the inquiry into the Communities at Southwood is still open, but residents say they have received no further communication about their case, nor has Miyares committed to meeting with them.

Virginia, like much of the country, is facing a housing crisis as Miyares now runs for reelection. The price of a single-family home in the state rose almost 40% between 2019 and 2024. Rents increased by about 25% over the same period, according to Pew Research. Homelessness has increased by 13%.

Throughout his career, the real estate and construction lobby has been Miyares’ second-largest contributor, giving a combined $2.3 million to his campaigns and groups supporting him.

Elizabeth Atkinson has contributed $36,020 to just his attorney general campaigns.

Miyares’ Democratic opponent is Del. Jay Jones. Election Day is Nov. 4.

Jesse Valentine
