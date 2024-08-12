search
Montana's Tim Sheehy collects $20.5k from men accused of sexual misconduct

Disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn gave Sheehy nearly $10,000.

- August 12, 2024
Tim Sheehy
Tim Sheehy, founder of Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision, pauses during a tour of the company’s facility on Friday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Belgrade, Mont. Sheehy announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that he’ll seek the 2024 GOP nomination to challenge Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy has collected $20,500 in donations from prominent men accused of sexual misconduct. 

Sheehy, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the November election. It is expected to be a competitive race.

According to FEC filings, Sheehy received $6,600 on May 7 from John Childs, founder of the private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates. In 2019, Childs was arrested in Vero Beach, FL on charges of soliciting a prostitute. Childs’ was arrested as a part of the same police sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 others.

Childs has been a prolific Republican donor throughout his career. Following reports of his arrest, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun both donated funds they had received from Childs to charity.

After a protracted legal battle, charges against Kraft and Childs were dropped and all records in the case were sealed.

Sheehy received $3,325 on June 13 from Robert Kotick, former CEO of the video game maker Activision Blizzard, Inc. 

In 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick had been aware of several sexual assault and harrassment complaints within his company, including rapes, but did nothing to address the claims. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Kotick’s company for failing to take action. According to the lawsuit, one employee killed herself after a sexually explicit photo of her was circulated at a company party.

Kotick has also been accused of misconduct. In 2006, he allegedly harassed a female assistant and then left her a voicemail threatening to kill her. The matter was settled out of court. In 2007, a former flight attendant on Kotick’s private jet sued him for allegedly firing her after she complained about being sexually harassed by the plane’s pilot. Kotick allegedly told the flight attendant he would “destroy her.” This matter was also settled out of court.

In December 2023, Activision Blizzard, Inc. agreed to pay $54 million to settle the California lawsuit. Kotick resigned from the company that same month.

Sheehy received $1,041 on June 26 from celebrity chef John Besh.

From 2005 to 2017, Besh co-owned the Besh Restaurant Group, which operates several restaurants across the United States. Besh stepped down from the company when 25 women, all of whom worked at Besh-owned restaurants, said they were victims of sexual harassment.

At least one woman who worked for Besh has accused him of misconduct. In a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the woman said Besh began sexually harassing her after ending a consensual relationship with him. She alleged that on one occasion, Besh pressured her to drink heavily and then coerced her into a sexual act.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn contributed $9,600 to Sheehy’s campaign on Jan. 25.

Wynn was the CEO of Wynn Resorts from 2000 to 2018. He has long been active in Republican politics and was the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee from 2017 to 2018.

Wynn was forced to step down from both roles following a Wall Street Journal report in which dozens of former employees accused Wynn of sexual harassment. A subsequent investigation by the Nevada Gaming Commission found “‘a pattern of Mr. Wynn recklessly engaging in sexual conduct with subordinate employees.”

Wynn is an ally of former President Donald Trump and has reportedly donated more than $800,000 to Trump’s 2024 reelection effort. Trump, who earlier this year was found liable in civil court for sexual abuse, has endorsed Sheehy.

The Sheehy campaign was asked if they intend to return any of these donations. They did not provide an immediate response.

