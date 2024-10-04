search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

Senate candidate’s claims of tapes being ‘chopped’ debunked

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - October 04, 2024
Share
Tim Sheehy, founder of Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision, pauses during a tour of the company’s facility on Friday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Belgrade, M.T.
Tim Sheehy, founder of Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision, pauses during a tour of the company’s facility on Friday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Belgrade, MT. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

When U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy was asked publicly for the first time about comments he made about the Crow Indians being drunk and throwing beer cans at him — things he had said during late 2023 at campaign stops — the Republican challenger told Fox News that the tapes had been chopped up in order to make him look “evil.”

However, an investigation by the Daily Montanan, reviewing those full recordings, show no evidence of the tapes being manipulated, and the quotes were accurately first reported by Char Koosta News, the official newspaper of the Flathead Indian Reservation. Moreover, Char Koosta last week released two previously unknown tapes of other events that demonstrates that Sheehy, who is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, made similar disparaging comments about Crow people.

Furthermore, a full review of all the recordings also demonstrates Sheehy repeating a debunked claim that doctors are allowed to kill infants after they’re born; that he wants to defund and eliminate several federal departments, and repeatedly calling into question Tester’s record helping veterans, referring to Tester as “Jabba the Hut.”

The Sheehy campaign did not respond to requests for interview or clarification about the comments.

The recordings of several Sheehy events were released by Char Koosta News after Sheehy told Fox News on Sept. 20 that the original tapes that were published by the outlet were “chopped up” and edited. The publication then released full recordings of the event, and included two others where Sheehy made similar comments about getting Coors Light beer cans thrown at his head while working on the southern Montana reservation, where Sheehy and business partner Turk Stovall have part of their ranching operation.

One of those recordings that was previously released shows Sheehy saying:

“My ranching partner and really good friend, Turk Stovall, he’s a Crow Indian and we ranch together on the Crow Reservation. So I’m pretty involved down there, going to the Crow Reservation and their annual Crow parade this year.  I rope and brand with them every year. So, it’s a great way to bond with all the Indians being out there while they’re drunk at 8 a.m., and you’re roping together. Every one that you miss, you get a Coors Light on the side of your head.”

While Sheehy has largely been on the defensive after commenting on Native Americans, which has included a coalition of tribal organizations calling for his apology, the four recordings show a pattern of not only repeating that Crow tribal members pelt him with beer cans, but also demonstrate a pattern of repeating questionable or dubious claims about abortion, education and Tester, his opponent.

The tapes, published by Char Koosta, were from four public speaking events — Big Sky Motel in Superior on Sept. 18, 2023; Clark’s Family Restaurant in Shelby on Nov. 6, 2023; the Tri-County Republican Women’s Club Meeting in Helena on Nov. 9, 2023; and the Rodeo for State Sport fundraiser in Hamilton on Nov. 10, 2023.

Yet in the newly released tapes from an event in Superior, Sheehy appears to tell a similar story about getting beer cans thrown at him that hasn’t been reported:

“You want a tough crowd when you’re roping, go up to the Crow Reservation. You miss that double heel shoot and you get a Coors Light up side the head and a ‘Ha, white boy.’”

During another speech in Helena, Sheehy told the Republican Women’s Club:

“I rode on my horse through the Crow Reservation festival with Tim Sheehy signs strapped to me. One of our ranching operations are on the Crow Reservation, and I’m down there. I rope and brand my own cows, and I cut and bale my own hay. I’ll tell you if you don’t make that double heel shot on the Rez, the Coors Light cans hit you on the side of the head.”

As much as Sheehy told that story — twice as previously reported, and now on two other recordings — the GOP Senate candidate also said that more Native Americans should be voting Republican because the Democrats have failed tribal communities by letting drug cartels operate there. He characterized most Native Americans as conservative, pro-life, pro-guns and anti-crime.

“I’m on your reservation, and I care about your issues,” he said.

Sheehy on education

Several times in the recordings, Sheehy calls for defunding large portions of the federal government, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration as well as the federal Department of Education.

Sheehy said that he and his wife home-school their four children with an agriculture and faith-based curriculum.

“The Department of Education is an indoctrination factory to push out curriculum that parents don’t want,” he said.

He claimed during those speeches that part of public education was to confuse children about gender.

“Boys are girls and girls are boys in the legislature, thanks to our friend up there,” Sheehy said, making a likely reference to Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender woman to serve in the Montana Legislature. “It’s like Dr. Seuss.”

That was a message Sheehy repeated at a rodeo event in Hamilton where he said that children need to go to school “knowing boys are boys and girls are girls.”

Federal government

Sheehy during the speeches also outlines a broad, different vision for the federal government, starting with a civil service reform that echoed some of the points emphasized by the conservative and controversial “Project 2025,” authored by many former Trump administration officials.

Sheehy called for cuts to the federal government modeled after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who he reportedly said cut 30% of the state government.

However, Sheehy said that the federal government was being destroyed by Democrats who are career bureaucrats and “hunker down” during Republican administrations. Sheehy supports a maximum of eight years for any federal government employee, and then suggests they return to the private sector.

“You can’t fire federal employees. You can’t dock their pay. The way you used to get rid of them was by saying, ‘Hey guess what? Your new duty station just got moved to Fairbanks, Alaska,’” he said. “And by definition, if you can’t fire someone, they don’t work for you, you work for them.”

At a speech in Helena, he said the problem with the federal government is “permanent bureaucrats.”

“They need to retire and go away,” Sheehy said. “They need to be replaced by real Americans who understand what Americans do every day.”

Sheehy said much of the problem with the federal government stems from its location in Washington, D.C. He repeatedly called for moving federal agencies away from the Capitol, not unlike the failed plan to the move the U.S. Department of the Interior to Colorado during the Trump administration.

He suggested the United States Department of Agriculture be located to Iowa, near cornfields and that the United States Forest Service should be in some place like Missoula. He suggested the Federal Aviation Administration should move to Oklahoma City.

“We need to return competency to those industries they’re required to regulate,” he said. “Most have never seen a forest, never seen a cornstalk, driven a combine or flown an airplane, and they’re telling us how to run our government.”

Sheehy has also come under fire for his work with the Property and Environmental Research Center, a think tank on which he previously served as a board member. That organization has advocated for private management of public and federal lands. Sheehy has been accused of wanting to privatize public lands, much of which are in large western states like Montana. At his speech in Shelby, Sheehy seemed to advocate for a similar position.

“The federal government has managed government lands for far too long, and when the federal government manages lands, things just don’t go well,” Sheehy said, “that’s the simple truth.”

Sheehy was also asked a question about his company, Bridger Aerospace, taking a PPP loan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheehy defended taking the forgivable loan, saying that the U.S. Forest Service shut down his operations, and that during the pandemic, the company did not lay off any employee or dock pay.

Instead, Sheehy said he spent the pandemic hiding under a bed “with a diaper on my face.”

Reproductive freedom

Sheehy admitted that Democrats are beating Republicans at the “ground game” on the subject of abortion. He repeated in several of the forums that it was legal to kill infants after an abortion, after they’re born, a claim that has been forwarded by presidential candidate Donald Trump, and repeatedly debunked.

He said that the Republican Party must do more to woo young, female voters. He characterized females less than the age of 25 as “indoctrinated” and “single-issue” voters.

“Murder is the official position of the American Democratic Party,” Sheehy said.

Voting reforms

Sheehy has been urging voters to send ballots in early, and advocated for overhauling the election system, calling for paper ballots and Election Day voting. 

During those speeches, he stopped short of saying the 2020 election was fraudulent or rigged, instead saying that Republicans must expand their party tent and get younger people involved, including welcoming those who may not agree on every point.

However, he did call repeatedly for voter identification laws, voting on paper ballots and voting on Election Day.

“The Democrats will use every trick possible,” he said.

Sheehy recounted how he helped Iraq conduct the first open, free elections and did it through paper ballots and a blue ink that stained fingers to show proof of voting.

“I do not believe in electronic voting machines,” he said. “A No. 2 pencil and a piece of paper sounds pretty good to me.”

He also characterized America’s voting infrastructure as “fancy Chinese machines.”

Jon Tester

Repeatedly, Sheehy takes after Tester’s record, calling him a “dyed in the wool Socialist.” In the speeches, he reminds the crowd that he’s a decorated combat veteran and said his goal was to capture the veterans’ vote.

“(Tester)’s never signed the front of the paycheck. He’s hoodwinked the veterans of this state,” Sheehy said, then changing his voice, “I’m the head of the VA committee and I have this stupid flat-top.”

Several times when speaking about Tester, Sheehy took shots at the flat-top haircut Tester has had since his childhood.

He said that Tester, as the chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, in Congress is responsible for the failures of the VA, while at the same time, accused Tester of plopping down VA clinics across Montana in an attempt to appease the veteran community.

“He puts on a jacket and waddles around like he cares,” Sheehy said of Tester.

He accused the three-term Senator of lying to veterans’ face, and said the only thing that has been successful while Tester has sat as the leader of the Senate’s VA committee is that more VA employees have unionized.

“He’s accountable for a record number of veteran suicides,” Sheehy said. “He’s accountable for the dysfunction of Veterans Affairs and let’s hold him accountable by sending him home.”

Tester has been a strong advocate for the veterans community, including his bipartisan effort to get the PACT Act which he co-sponsored with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. That extended benefits to veterans who were the victims of toxic chemical exposure and “burn pits” and the cancers and neurological diseases associated with handling the materials. In August, the federal government reported that more than 1 million veterans were getting benefits through that legislation.

“I’m a war hero, a job creator and a philanthropist,” Sheehy said. “Those are three things that Jon Tester can’t say.”

He also blamed the Democrats for “destroying our culture and violating the Constitution.”

However, he said that Democrats were also doing a better job courting young voters, and that the GOP must work to invigorate young voters.

“We all want a culturally pure warrior to take the field of battle, but we’re going to lose every time so we have to have a message and a message that most Americans can get behind,” Sheehy said. “We have to stop this grievance and talking about the past or else we’re going to lose young voters.”

This story was originally published by the Daily Montanan

Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan
Tags:

Recommended

Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - October 02, 2024
Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska Teamsters endorse Harris-Walz ticket

Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska Teamsters endorse Harris-Walz ticket

By Anna Kaminski, Kansas Reflector - September 26, 2024
Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - September 20, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - October 02, 2024
Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska Teamsters endorse Harris-Walz ticket

Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska Teamsters endorse Harris-Walz ticket

By Anna Kaminski, Kansas Reflector - September 26, 2024
Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - September 20, 2024
Vance spread Springfield rumors even after his staff was told they were false, news report says

Vance spread Springfield rumors even after his staff was told they were false, news report says

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - September 19, 2024
Economic issues, climate change, gun violence and abortion are top of mind for young voters

Economic issues, climate change, gun violence and abortion are top of mind for young voters

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal - August 28, 2024
Kennedy endorses Trump after asking Pa. court to take his name off the commonwealth’s ballot

Kennedy endorses Trump after asking Pa. court to take his name off the commonwealth’s ballot

By Ian Karbal, Pennsylvania Capital-Star and Peter Hall, Pennsylvania Capital Star - August 23, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Jacky Rosen targeted by GOP groups over discredited stock allegations

Jacky Rosen targeted by GOP groups over discredited stock allegations

By Jesse Valentine - October 04, 2024
Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2024
Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2024
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024
Ohio has purged thousands of voters. Watchdog says it has the worst safeguards

Ohio has purged thousands of voters. Watchdog says it has the worst safeguards

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - October 03, 2024
Colorado clerks look to livestreaming for ballot box transparency

Colorado clerks look to livestreaming for ballot box transparency

By Sara Wilson, Colorado Newsline - October 03, 2024
McCormick is being funded by CEO of company that set in motion glass factory closing

McCormick is being funded by CEO of company that set in motion glass factory closing

By Jesse Valentine - October 03, 2024
Tough on crime? Some GOP candidates face scrutiny over their own legal issues

Tough on crime? Some GOP candidates face scrutiny over their own legal issues

By Jesse Valentine - October 03, 2024