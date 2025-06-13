New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has traded up to $365,000 worth of stocks in 2025, according to a recently filed Periodic Transaction Report (PTR).

Kean has represented the state’s 7th District since 2023. He estimates his own net worth to be between $11.8 million and $27.9 million.

Most of the trades were made by a family partnership that Kean does not individually control. These include the purchase of multiple shares of Amazon stock, each valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The partnership also sold shares in the Stryker Corporation with up to $50,000.

Kean’s financial transactions have been a source of controversy. When he first ran for Congress in 2022, he attacked Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski for violating the STOCK Act—a 2012 law that prohibits members of Congress from using nonpublic information for personal financial gain and requires them to publicly disclose their stock trades.

“The most important thing … any public officeholder can be is transparent and honest with his constituents,” Kean said in a July 2022 interview. “And the fact is that Tom Malinowski hid, intentionally hid his stock trades. He didn’t obey the STOCK Act.”

But in September 2023, the New Jersey Globe reported that Kean violated the STOCK Act himself by failing to report multiple trades made by his family partnership. Kean claimed he was not notified of the trades until months after they occurred.

The news outlet Raw Story reported that Kean violated the STOCK Act again last year, when he was nine months late in disclosing a sale of an asset in a New Jersey bank.

Politico reported in October 2024 that Kean had yet to fulfill a pledge to move his assets into a blind trust over which he would have no influence or direct knowledge.

Kean has also endorsed the TRUST Act, a bipartisan bill that would restrict stock trading by members of congress, including through family partnerships.

“I am a cosponsor of the TRUST [Act] in Congress Act, a bipartisan bill that would ban Members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks,” Kean wrote on social media last year. “This commonsense legislation needs to become law, so we can hold elected officials accountable.”

A Kean spokesperson reiterated that the representative believes members of Congress should not be allowed to trade individual stocks.