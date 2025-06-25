search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

The White House has already cut funding for ACA navigators by 90%

By Jesse Valentine - June 25, 2025
Share
Kennedy and Trump at press conference
FILE - President Donald Trump, from left, speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

The Trump administration is ratcheting up its war on health care by imposing new restrictions on Affordable Care Act (ACA) eligibility.

Politico reported on June 20 that a new rule will shorten the program’s enrollment period by two weeks and require more paperwork from new applicants.

The rule will also eliminate federal subsidies for transgender care and block Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients from enrolling in the program altogether.

“With this rule, we’re lowering marketplace premiums, expanding coverage for families, and ensuring that illegal aliens do not receive taxpayer-funded health insurance,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a press release.

The administration claims the new rule will yield $12 billion in savings.

The ACA, also known as Obamacare, introduced several policies that make health insurance more affordable—including offering government subsidies to help people buy coverage, banning insurers from denying coverage due to preexisting conditions, and allowing states to expand Medicaid.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans tried to repeal the ACA in 2017 but the effort failed by a single vote in the U.S. Senate. Since then, Trump has consistently tried to weaken the program by creating red tape and chipping away at its funding.

The new rule comes after the White House slashed funding for navigator groups—which help people sign up for Obamacare—by 90% in February. These same groups also help people enroll in Medicaid.

“We have seen this movie before: when he doesn’t get his way to fully repeal it, Donald Trump tries every which way to chip away at the Affordable Care Act and kick families off their health care, and sadly, it works,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) earlier this month.

The ACA is further threatened by a Republican budget bill that is now being debated in the House and Senate. The bill, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, does not renew expiring tax credits that help low- and middle-income Americans purchase ACA plans.

The bill also seeks to cut Medicaid funding by as much as $880 billion. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said these combined changes could result in 13.7 million Americans losing health insurance.

Polling consistently shows that Republicans’ anti-ACA stance is out of step with most voters. A tracking poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) said in June 2025 that 66% of all adults have a favorable view of the program.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2025
HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2025
Cost, access still barriers to medical care for Black Ohio women

Cost, access still barriers to medical care for Black Ohio women

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - October 15, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025
Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

By Jesse Valentine - June 13, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

By Bonnie Fuller - June 10, 2025
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2025
Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

By Bonnie Fuller - June 03, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025