New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

A new report from Defend America Action says fans planning to tailgate this football season will likely feel the pinch of rising costs.

Beer, gasoline, and barbecue goods are all more expensive than last year, as are tickets to attend football games. The report attributes the rise to multiple Trump administration policies, including tariffs and failing to address inflation.

Inflation was already driving up beer and soda prices before President Donald Trump increased tariffs on Canadian aluminum this month. A tariff is essentially a tax on an imported good that is paid by the American importer. The additional cost is often passed on to consumers in the form of price hikes.

About 70% of the aluminum imported to the United States comes from Canada, and much of it is used to make beer and soda cans. The report says beer prices are up 3% from last year and are likely to keep rising in the months ahead.

Popular tailgating foods are also getting more expensive. Ground beef is up to $6.99 a pound, a 24% increase since Trump returned to the White House 19 months ago. The price for a 12-pack of hot dogs has increased by 6.3% in the last year alone. Popular grilling vegetables like mushrooms, peppers, onions, and zucchini are more expensive as well.

Getting to the game comes with its own headaches. The average nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.15 as of Labor Day. Fuel prices have been steadily climbing as a result of the war in Iran.

Propane prices have increased by 11% since the war began.

The average cost for a family of four to attend a professional football game jumped from $1,339 in 2025 to $1,475 in 2026. This figure includes tickets, parking, and concessions. The price to attend a college football game has consistently increased year over year.

The report draws a clear conclusion: “There’s no question Donald Trump’s tariffs and economic agenda are driving up the cost of America’s favorite fall tradition.”