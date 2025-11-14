search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

Plus as ad from South Carolina

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Share
Dick Cheney, 1990
WASHINGTON DC - MARCH 22, 1990 Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney responds to a question by a report during his appliance at the National Press Club luncheon. Cheney acknowledged the possiblity of a "victory in the cold war" but argued against "radical reductions" in the defense budget . Credit: Mark Reinstein / MediaPunch /IPX

Want this newsletter in your inbox each week? Sign up here.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died shortly before major elections, allowing him to once again evade accountability.

There was a deluge of articles when Henry Kissinger passed, revisiting his murderous policies in Southeast Asia and rightly casting him as a monster of American history. A busy news cycle spared Cheney any such reckoning, even though he was personally responsible for a similar scale of carnage and the destruction of our democracy.

Cheney got his start in the Nixon White House, where he had a front-row seat to the Watergate debacle. It’s well documented that Cheney saw Nixon’s downfall as more tragedy than travesty, supporting Nixon’s claim that “when a president does it, it’s not illegal.” This is how he became an adherent of the unitary executive theory—the belief that the president has total power over the executive branch and that neither Congress nor the courts should ever interfere with it.

He took this view to Congress, where, in 1987, he served on the House committee investigating the Iran-Contra affair. The Reagan administration was accused of secretly selling weapons to Iran to fund rebel fighters in Nicaragua. Many legal scholars said the sales amounted to high treason.

The committee found that the White House broke the law. Cheney dissented, arguing that Congress was wrong to undermine the president’s foreign policy.

President George H.W. Bush rewarded Cheney’s loyalty by making him defense secretary. In 1990, Cheney urged Bush not to seek congressional approval for the Gulf War—advice that Bush ultimately chose to ignore.

“I argued that we did not need congressional authorization, and legally, from a constitutional standpoint, we had all the authority we needed,” Cheney boasted in 1996. “If we lost the vote in Congress, I certainly would have recommended to the president that we go forward anyway.”

A decade later, when George W. Bush became the Republican nominee for president, he hired Cheney to pick his running mate. Cheney chose himself and became the 46th vice president of the United States.

Entire books have been written on what came next. Cheney pushed the weapons of mass destruction lie that led to the Iraq War and the deaths of 200,000 civilians. He personally approved the torture of detainees at Abu Ghraib prison. His chief of staff, Scooter Libby, outed undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame over a grudge Cheney held against her husband. Libby was later convicted for this, but Cheney pressured Bush to commute his sentence. President Donald Trump granted Libby a full pardon in 2018.

Cheney never faced consequences for any of this. President Barack Obama preferred to turn the page rather than push for investigations and prosecutions. I think this was a mistake. Not holding Cheney accountable or legally challenging his unitary executive theory is what has enabled Trump to ignore congressional edicts, murder Venezuelan fishermen, and kidnap mothers off city streets.

Later in life, Cheney found an unexpected allyship with Democrats. He was a vocal critic of Trump and endorsed Kamala Harris for president. But he never showed remorse for the bloodshed he caused or the authoritarianism he inspired.

If Democrats ever retake power, I hope they won’t make the same mistake twice, and let Trump or his henchmen slip into the afterlife scot-free.

ICYMI

Some of the most vulnerable House Republicans up for reelection next year took issue with provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) before ultimately supporting the law.

We examined the records of five Republican lawmakers, all of whom identify themselves as centrists. Each one acknowledged the destructive impact of OBBB’s Medicaid cuts before voting for the bill.

A KFF tracking poll finds that 64% of voters have a negative view of OBBB, particularly its cuts to Medicaid. An estimated 15 million Americans are expected to lose health insurance by 2035 because of it.

Read more: GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

WATCH AN AD

One Nation, a group aligned with GOP leaders, is launching a six-figure ad campaign boosting South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham. The expenditure may hint at Republican concerns about holding the House and Senate next year.

Graham is currently fending off two far-right primary challengers. Democrat Annie Andrews, a practicing pediatrician, is raising big bucks in her campaign to unseat Graham. Check it out.

2028 WATCH… Chris Murphy visited NH… Cory Booker is visiting again soon… Gavin Newsom held a rally in TX… Pete Buttigieg is going on a swing state tour

Want this newsletter in your inbox each week? Sign up here.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

By Jesse Valentine - July 28, 2025
Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

By Jesse Valentine - March 25, 2025
Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

By Jesse Valentine - July 28, 2025
Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

By Jesse Valentine - March 25, 2025
Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2025
GOP lawsuits aim to overturn election results in tight races

GOP lawsuits aim to overturn election results in tight races

By Jesse Valentine - January 23, 2025
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon may have spent campaign funds at tuxedo shop

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon may have spent campaign funds at tuxedo shop

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2025
Jon Tester’s legacy: Affordable health care, infrastructure, and protections for veterans

Jon Tester’s legacy: Affordable health care, infrastructure, and protections for veterans

By Josh Israel - December 30, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

By Bonnie Fuller - November 13, 2025
Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2025
‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

By Bonnie Fuller - November 03, 2025
Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

By Jesse Valentine - October 27, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2025
Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2025
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2025
NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

By Jesse Valentine - October 06, 2025
Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

By Bonnie Fuller - October 02, 2025
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
NEWSLETTER: wake up

NEWSLETTER: wake up

By Jesse Valentine - September 19, 2025
House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

By Jesse Valentine - September 12, 2025
Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

By Bonnie Fuller - September 12, 2025
Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - September 10, 2025
Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .