search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom's noncompliance

Plus a campaign ad from Maine

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Share
Gavin Newsom AI image
Credit: Gov. Gavin Newsom press office

Want this newsletter in your inbox each week? Sign up here.

Dwelling on the dangers of Donald Trump is a bit like thinking about your own mortality: always present, always unsettling, and too unnerving to contemplate for long.

It’s made worse by the fact that Trump is winning. Paramilitary troops are patrolling city streets, and immigrants are being disappeared into gulags. Many Democratic leaders have responded to this tyranny by sitting on their hands; a learned helplessness that inspires hopelessness in voters.

That’s what makes Gavin Newsom’s social media posts mocking Trump so cathartic. It doesn’t stop MAGA’s reign of terror, but it does point a giant middle finger in their direction.

Posts like this would’ve been unimaginable a year ago. I know because in 2021, I was hired by a D.C. firm to run social media accounts for Democratic candidates. I was fresh off doing rapid response for Tom Steyer’s presidential campaign and was eager to play a role in shaping the party’s voice in the midterms.

I felt Republicans were at their most shameless—peaking with their vile claim that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was sympathetic toward child pornographers—and that defeating them required shedding the “when they go low, we go high” ethos in favor of something more pugilistic.

The candidates I worked for disagreed. They rejected the punchy tweets I wrote for being “too negative.” One Senate hopeful chewed me out for writing that his opponent had the “conviction of a weathervane,” insisting it “lacked class.”

I acquiesced to their demands and wrote the banal, toothless tweets they wanted. The day after Election Day, when most of these candidates lost, I was fired. 

Newsom’s X account isn’t going to save our republic. But the viral response to it may shake awake Democrats who insist on using the same tired playbook, even in the face of fascism. Democrats don’t control a single branch of government, but we can control how we communicate.

Elie Mystal recently wrote in The Nation about how small acts of noncompliance can bring about big change.

“I know these kinds of individualized, person-to-person acts of political and social resistance work… because it’s what the bad guys do,” Mystal said. “They don’t let their individual feelings of powerlessness stop them from using what power they have maximally. They don’t despair—they get angry.”

In my view, this is what Newsom is doing.

There’s not a lot to be hopeful about right now, but if we’re lucky, I think it’s possible that the most interesting story of our era is not Trump, but how the Democratic Party rebuilt itself in his wake.

ICYMI

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was a “backdoor for privatizing Social Security.”

Making changes to Social Security has long been considered the third rail of American politics, given the program’s immense popularity and its role in keeping 16.3 million Americans aged 65 and older out of poverty.

American Journal News reached out to 31 of the 35 House Republicans considered the most vulnerable incumbents in 2026 to see if they agreed with Bessent. We received no responses.

Read more: Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

WATCH AN AD

Maine’s Susan Collins is the only Republican Senator from a state Trump lost in 2024. Any hope Dems have of retaking the Senate next year will likely hinge on her defeat.

Oysterman and combat veteran Graham Platner is one of a handful of Democrats challenging her. His launch video takes aim at billionaires, endorses universal health care, and calls for an end to the war in Gaza.

Interestingly, Platner has the same comms consultant as Zohran Mamdani and Dan Osborn. Check it out!

2028 WATCH… Ruben Gallego met with donors… Raham Emanuel met with the WSJ editorial board…

Want this newsletter in your inbox each week? Sign up here.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2025
Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2025
AJ News
Latest
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 13, 2025
Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 11, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2025
Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2025
Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

By Jesse Valentine - August 01, 2025
Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2025
GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

By Jesse Valentine - July 30, 2025
Anti-abortion extremists eye Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

Anti-abortion extremists eye Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2025
NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

By Jesse Valentine - July 28, 2025
Roy Cooper will likely face election denier Michael Whately in 2026 Senate race

Roy Cooper will likely face election denier Michael Whately in 2026 Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - July 24, 2025
Texas Medical Student: ‘Why I’ll be terrified to practice in Texas as an OB-GYN’

Texas Medical Student: ‘Why I’ll be terrified to practice in Texas as an OB-GYN’

By Bonnie Fuller - July 23, 2025
Earle-Sears backed offshore drilling plan that risked 46,000 Virginia jobs

Earle-Sears backed offshore drilling plan that risked 46,000 Virginia jobs

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump’s war on Sesame Street

NEWSLETTER: Trump’s war on Sesame Street

By Jesse Valentine - July 18, 2025
Whitehouse urges his colleagues to get serious about climate change for the 300th time

Whitehouse urges his colleagues to get serious about climate change for the 300th time

By Jesse Valentine - July 17, 2025
Mike Rogers says GOP law eliminates Social Security taxes. It doesn’t.

Mike Rogers says GOP law eliminates Social Security taxes. It doesn’t.

By Jesse Valentine - July 17, 2025
‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

By Jesse Valentine - July 15, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Let’s talk about Jeffrey Epstein

NEWSLETTER: Let’s talk about Jeffrey Epstein

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2025
Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2025
Stark contrast between Spanberger, Earle-Sears when it comes to Virginians’ reproductive freedom

Stark contrast between Spanberger, Earle-Sears when it comes to Virginians’ reproductive freedom

By Bonnie Fuller - July 09, 2025
Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2025
Thom Tillis turns on Trump, warns GOP bill “will hurt people”

Thom Tillis turns on Trump, warns GOP bill “will hurt people”

By Jesse Valentine - July 01, 2025
Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2025
New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - June 25, 2025
Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .