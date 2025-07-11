NEWSLETTER: let's talk about Jeffrey Epstein

Want this newsletter in your inbox each week? Sign up here.

The White House this week affirmed the official story of billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s death: he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, with no evidence of foul play.

For years, Trump and his allies have implied that Epstein ran a sex ring for powerful men and was murdered to keep his so-called “client list” from becoming public. The abrupt reversal has led some of Trump’s most ardent supporters to lose faith.

“By coming in and being a part of the cover-up, the Trump administration has become part of it,” said radio host Alex Jones. “You cannot see it any other way.”

I don’t know the full truth about Epstein—and neither does anyone else. But I’ve always felt that the speculation and conspiracy theories distract from the real story: in America, we’ll let rich people get away with anything—including rape.

Epstein was not a singular figure. The MeToo movement exposed dozens like him, and it’s likely hundreds more continue to operate with impunity. Republicans largely dismissed MeToo, but they eagerly amplified the Epstein story. His wealth and ties to powerful figures across politics, business, and royalty made him a perfect stand-in for the “deep state”—the imagined cabal of elites said to oppress the people and prey on their daughters.

The irony, of course, is that no one benefits more from Republican governance than elites. Last week, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law, paving the way for deep cuts to SNAP and Medicaid—all so millionaires and billionaires can enjoy a lavish tax break.

Men like Epstein get away with their crimes because they have money and power—and Republicans just voted to give them more of both.

Is it possible Epstein ran a sex ring for princes and politicians? Sure. But there’s also a simpler explanation: he was a serial predator who used his wealth and connections to evade accountability until his brave victims finally cornered him. Even his death was ordinary. In 2019, nearly 700 people died by suicide in jail or prison—but no one in power seemed to care, presumably because the preponderance of prisoners are poor.

Conspiracy theories often turn simple truths into complicated stories—almost always to the benefit of those at the top.

Senate Democrats introduced a bill this week to ban ICE agents from wearing masks. Across the country, ICE officers with concealed faces and unmarked vehicles have been arresting suspected undocumented immigrants, often without warrants.

“The lack of visible identification and uniform standards for immigration enforcement officers has created confusion, stoked fear, and undermined public trust in law enforcement,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a co-sponsor of the bill.

Weak regulations have allowed several bad actors to pose as ICE agents, either to commit crimes or simply harass people. In North Carolina, a man impersonating an ICE officer was charged with sexual assault after unlawfully detaining a woman at a Motel 6 and threatening to deport her if she didn’t comply with his demands.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Read more: Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

PBS is running ads urging viewers to call their senators and oppose cuts to federal funding for public broadcasting.

Senate Republicans are poised to pass a rescissions package next week that would claw back spending previously approved in the 2025 budget—including $1 billion for NPR and PBS.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has warned that if the cuts go through, it could imperil negotiations over the 2026 funding bill and put the country on the path to a government shutdown.

The ads target states with large rural populations—where public broadcasting is often the only source of news and children’s programming. That includes Maine, where Republican Sen. Susan Collins could face a tough reelection fight next year.

2028 WATCH… Gavin Newsom spent the week in South Carolina… Andy Beshear is headed there next week… Reuben Gallego is going to Iowa… Cory Booker stepped up his fundraising… Rep. Don Bacon is eyeing a run on the Republican side…

