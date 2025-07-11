search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

NEWSLETTER: Let's talk about Jeffrey Epstein

Jesse Valentine shares his view on Trump’s reversal on the Epstein files—and how it connects to the One Big Beautiful Bill.

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2025
Share
Epstein and Trump. 1992.
Epstein and Trump. 1992.

Want this newsletter in your inbox each week? Sign up here.

The White House this week affirmed the official story of billionaire sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s death: he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, with no evidence of foul play.

For years, Trump and his allies have implied that Epstein ran a sex ring for powerful men and was murdered to keep his so-called “client list” from becoming public. The abrupt reversal has led some of Trump’s most ardent supporters to lose faith.

“By coming in and being a part of the cover-up, the Trump administration has become part of it,” said radio host Alex Jones. “You cannot see it any other way.”

I don’t know the full truth about Epstein—and neither does anyone else. But I’ve always felt that the speculation and conspiracy theories distract from the real story: in America, we’ll let rich people get away with anything—including rape.

Epstein was not a singular figure. The MeToo movement exposed dozens like him, and it’s likely hundreds more continue to operate with impunity. Republicans largely dismissed MeToo, but they eagerly amplified the Epstein story. His wealth and ties to powerful figures across politics, business, and royalty made him a perfect stand-in for the “deep state”—the imagined cabal of elites said to oppress the people and prey on their daughters.

The irony, of course, is that no one benefits more from Republican governance than elites. Last week, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law, paving the way for deep cuts to SNAP and Medicaid—all so millionaires and billionaires can enjoy a lavish tax break.

Men like Epstein get away with their crimes because they have money and power—and Republicans just voted to give them more of both.

Is it possible Epstein ran a sex ring for princes and politicians? Sure. But there’s also a simpler explanation: he was a serial predator who used his wealth and connections to evade accountability until his brave victims finally cornered him. Even his death was ordinary. In 2019, nearly 700 people died by suicide in jail or prison—but no one in power seemed to care, presumably because the preponderance of prisoners are poor.

Conspiracy theories often turn simple truths into complicated stories—almost always to the benefit of those at the top.

ICYMI

Senate Democrats introduced a bill this week to ban ICE agents from wearing masks. Across the country, ICE officers with concealed faces and unmarked vehicles have been arresting suspected undocumented immigrants, often without warrants.

“The lack of visible identification and uniform standards for immigration enforcement officers has created confusion, stoked fear, and undermined public trust in law enforcement,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a co-sponsor of the bill.

Weak regulations have allowed several bad actors to pose as ICE agents, either to commit crimes or simply harass people. In North Carolina, a man impersonating an ICE officer was charged with sexual assault after unlawfully detaining a woman at a Motel 6 and threatening to deport her if she didn’t comply with his demands.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Read more: Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

WATCH AN AD

PBS is running ads urging viewers to call their senators and oppose cuts to federal funding for public broadcasting.

Senate Republicans are poised to pass a rescissions package next week that would claw back spending previously approved in the 2025 budget—including $1 billion for NPR and PBS.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has warned that if the cuts go through, it could imperil negotiations over the 2026 funding bill and put the country on the path to a government shutdown.

The ads target states with large rural populations—where public broadcasting is often the only source of news and children’s programming. That includes Maine, where Republican Sen. Susan Collins could face a tough reelection fight next year.

Check it out 👇

2028 WATCH… Gavin Newsom spent the week in South Carolina… Andy Beshear is headed there next week… Reuben Gallego is going to Iowa… Cory Booker stepped up his fundraising… Rep. Don Bacon is eyeing a run on the Republican side…

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
AJ News
Latest
‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

‘Defies common sense’: local papers torch GOP’s Medicaid, SNAP cuts

By Jesse Valentine - July 15, 2025
Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2025
Stark contrast between Spanberger, Earle-Sears when it comes to Virginians’ reproductive freedom

Stark contrast between Spanberger, Earle-Sears when it comes to Virginians’ reproductive freedom

By Bonnie Fuller - July 09, 2025
Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

Earle-Sears takes $40K from DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2025
Thom Tillis turns on Trump, warns GOP bill “will hurt people”

Thom Tillis turns on Trump, warns GOP bill “will hurt people”

By Jesse Valentine - July 01, 2025
Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2025
New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - June 25, 2025
Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025
Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

By Jesse Valentine - June 13, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

By Bonnie Fuller - June 10, 2025
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2025
Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

By Bonnie Fuller - June 03, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025