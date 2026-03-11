search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

A medical center in Des Moines laid off 67 employees this month.

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2026
Share
Zach Nunn at podium
U.S. Representative Zach Nunn (R-IA) speaking at a press conference on DHS funding at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Iowa Rep. Zach Nunn said it was a “myth” that Medicaid cuts would lead to hospital closures. Less than a year later, seven of his state’s medical facilities have shut their doors, laid off staff, or reduced services.

All of these reductions are a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), which Nunn supported. The law will cut $1 trillion from Medicaid by 2034 and is expected to force up to 15 million Americans to lose their health insurance.

Health policy experts warned this cut would be cataclysmic for hospitals and clinics that rely on Medicaid reimbursements as a main source of revenue. Some of the most at-risk facilities are in rural and low-income areas where a large percentage of residents receive Medicaid.

“I think the myth here is that rural hospitals are going to close down,” Nunn told WHO13 News in July 2025, shortly after OBBB became law. “That’s not the case.”

Since making this remark, MercyOne, a Catholic nonprofit that operates multiple medical offices in Iowa, has shut down two facilities in Ottumwa and Traer and reduced staff at two more in Des Moines and Mason City. MercyOne patients in Ottumwa, which is in Nunn’s district, will now need to drive up to an hour to receive medical care.

MercyOne specifically cited Medicaid cuts as a cause of the staff reductions in Des Moines.

“It is not possible to simply absorb such a significant financial impact without making thoughtful, forward-thinking changes,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

In January, the Pella Regional Medical Clinic, which is also in Ottumwa, announced that it was reducing its family and general practitioner offerings. Around the same time, the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington stopped providing birthing services.

Despite these outcomes, Nunn has not expressed remorse about supporting OBBB and even bankrolled a series of television ads in August 2025 touting the supposed benefits of the bill.

Nunn is running for a third term this year. He is widely considered to be one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents facing reelection.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

By - March 04, 2026
John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

By - March 04, 2026
John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2026
Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

By Jesse Valentine - February 25, 2026
Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2026
Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

By Jesse Valentine - February 18, 2026
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

By - February 05, 2026
Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

By Jesse Valentine - February 04, 2026
Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - February 02, 2026
Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

NEWSLETTER: Trump and the Venezuela drug lie

By Jesse Valentine - January 12, 2026
Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

Kelda Roys is on a mission to stop a Republican bill that could criminalize miscarriage

By Bonnie Fuller - January 06, 2026
Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .