Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who built his political career opposing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), announced he will run for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire next year.

In a campaign launch video, Brown praised President Donald Trump and said he will stand up to the “extreme left” that is trying to empower Hamas and let men play in women’s sports.

“The reason I’m running is I’m kind of fed up with the federal delegation,” Brown told WMUR. “On the policy stuff, the open borders, the sanctuary cities, zealously fighting to protect the so-called rights of illegals.”

Brown rocked the political world in 2010 when he unexpectedly won a special election to replace the late Sen. Ted Kennedy. Two years later, Brown lost his reelection bid to current Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

While in office, Brown was a vocal critic of the ACA, also known as Obamacare. He claimed the law, which provides health insurance to 44 million Americans, was fiscally irresponsible and would raise the federal deficit.

“We need to drop this whole scheme of federally controlled health care,” Brown said in 2010 as the law was being debated. He voted to repeal the ACA the following year.

His analysis was not accurate. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has consistently found that the ACA has a net reducing effect on the deficit.

Brown ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire in 2014. At the time, he faced accusations of carpetbagging for changing his official residence to New Hampshire less than a year before launching his campaign.

As a candidate, Brown continued to attack the ACA but framed his opposition more as a matter of principle than of economics. He argued that the law’s tax penalties for going uninsured violated civil liberties.

“Obamacare forces us to make a choice: live free or log on,” Brown said, “and here in New Hampshire, we choose freedom.”

Brown lost the 2014 race to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen by nearly 16,000 votes. He later served in the first Trump administration as the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

Brown is the first prominent Republican to enter New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race. The only prominent Democrat to do so thus far is U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

Pappas responded to Brown’s candidacy in a social media post.

“It’s official: MAGA loyalist Scott Brown just announced he’s running to flip this seat red,” Pappas wrote. “New Hampshire rejected him before, and we can do it again.”