Ollivant campaign repeatedly shares incorrect district maps

Republican congressional candidate Doug Ollivant has repeatedly posted incorrect maps of the Virginia district he is seeking to represent.

Ollivant is running in the state’s 7th District, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the towns of Bowling Green and Culpeper. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman.

Ollivant’s campaign has posted at least four videos to social media since June 2026 showing the district’s boundaries extending south and encompassing a large swath of central Virginia. These maps predate 2021, when the district was redrawn to its current configuration.

At least one of the videos is running as a paid promotion on Facebook, meaning the campaign spent money promoting the erroneous map.

Ollivant previously served as the director for Iraq at the U.S. National Security Council, a role to which he was appointed by the Bush White House in 2008. Despite this pedigree, nearly all of the videos claim Ollivant is a political outsider.

Ollivant will compete in an Aug. 4 Republican primary against Pentecostal minister Philip Harding and pastor Ricky Smithers.

The District 7 contest is considered one of the most competitive House races of 2026.