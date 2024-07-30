search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

The Florida Republican exempted reviewing Medicare & Social Security from his 2022 ‘Rescue America’ plan more than a year ago

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - July 30, 2024
Share
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to media at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 29, 2022. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to media at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 29, 2022. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The Florida Democratic Party held a zoom conference call on Tuesday to slam GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s 2022 declaration that he intended to “sunset” all federal programs every five years, including Medicare — even though the Florida Republican reversed that stance more than a year ago.

Marking the 59th anniversary of the day President Lyndon Johnson signed into law legislation establishing the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Democrats hoping to defeat Scott in November referenced his “Rescue America” agenda, introduced in 2022.

It originally called for ending all federal programs after five years unless Congress voted to reauthorize them, including Social Security and Medicare. But after enduring mounting criticism from Democrats and fellow Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Scott revised his plan in February 2023, excluding those two popular entitlement programs.

“I believe that all federal legislation should sunset in five years, with specific exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans’ benefits, and other essential services,” Scott wrote in an Op-Ed published online by the Washington Examiner. “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” he said.

Despite that announcement, Florida Democrats warned that seniors shouldn’t trust anything Scott says about the issue.

“Maya Angelou said it best: When people show you who they are, you should believe them the first time,” said South Florida U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “He has engaged in a never-ending ceaseless attack on Medicare, and you only have to look at Project 2025, which is the blueprint for another Trump term, to know exactly where the Republicans are headed on this.”

Project 2025 is a 922-page policy plan written by members of the conservative Heritage Foundation. The plan calls for making Medicare Advantage the default enrollment option for older adults. That’s a version of the program offered through private insurers that has been criticized for restricting access to small networks of providers and high rates of denying claims.

Project 2025 also calls for a “competitive bidding model” and says that the existing risk-adjustment model would be reconfigured. It would ban Medicare from negotiating drug prices, removing that ability passed in the Inflation Reduction Act. That would undo the now $35 co-pay limit for Medicare beneficiaries.

“If that law is repealed, Medicare insulin price would surge again,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Disavowal

Donald Trump says he disavows Project 2025.  The Phoenix reached out to the Scott campaign to get his thoughts on Project 2025.

“Democrats believe if you say ‘Project 2025’ three times then, like Tinkerbell, all the BS they claim is in the plan will magically appear,” said spokesperson Will Hampson. “The reality is only President Donald Trump will be setting the policy agenda when he becomes the 47th president, and Sen. Scott looks forward to supporting that agenda in the Senate.”

Hampson rejected any suggestion that Scott would do anything to hurt Medicare.

“Both President Trump and Sen. Scott have been 100% clear that any cuts to Medicare or Social Security are unacceptable and are completely off the table,” he said in an email. “Biden and Harris are the ones who cut Medicare Advantage this year. Desperate Democrats like Kamala Harris and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell should find another lie to spread.”

The Biden administration did announce in April plans to cut next year’s base payments to Medicare Advantage plans by an average 0.16%, according to Axios.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also referenced Scott’s comments on a podcast during the Republican National Convention that he’d like the federal budget to be reduced “to be half its size,” which some economists noted would inevitably undermine Medicare and Social Security.

“Last week alone, Rick Scott put out a new proposal to slash the federal budget, and every economist across the entire country has said that there is no way to do that without touching Medicare and Social Security. That is an impossibility,” Fried said.

“So now they’re just kind of packaging it in a different way, because they know that actually saying the quiet parts out loud has been unpopular. So now, they’re putting in a new package and a new bow on it.”

Florida seniors

With Florida’s large senior population, it certainly makes political sense for Democrats to attempt to hit Scott regarding Medicare, despite the fact that he has disavowed the concept of reviewing Medicare and Social Security every five years.

But such pivoting is done by members of both political parties.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, has already backed off from her previous stance opposing fracking, and campaign officials told The New York Times last week that she now backs the Biden administration’s budget requests for increased funding for border enforcement; she no longer supports a single-payer health insurance system; and although she still supports banning assault weapons, she does not believe that the federal government should buy those guns — all reversals of stances she took while running for president in 2019.

A University of North Florida poll released Tuesday shows Scott with a 47%-43% lead over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the likely Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Another 10% were undecided.

This story was originally published by the Florida Phoenix

Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix
Tags:

Recommended

Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

By Cami Koons, Kansas Reflector - July 25, 2024
At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

By Phil Galewitz, KFF Health News - July 19, 2024
Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - May 08, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

Kansas maternal health care deserts mean hardships on mothers, communities and providers

By Cami Koons, Kansas Reflector - July 25, 2024
At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

By Phil Galewitz, KFF Health News - July 19, 2024
Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

Biden campaign launches new ad focused on Affordable Care Act

By Kim Lyons, Pennsylvania Capital-Star - May 08, 2024
Ohio doctors fear effects of emergency abortion care case set to go before U.S. Supreme Court

Ohio doctors fear effects of emergency abortion care case set to go before U.S. Supreme Court

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - April 23, 2024
House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

House GOP votes to end flu, whooping cough vaccine rules for foster and adoptive families

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - March 26, 2024
U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

U.S. House Speaker Johnson says IVF should be protected — just not by Congress

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 14, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Eric Hovde’s firm invested millions in offshore tax havens

Eric Hovde’s firm invested millions in offshore tax havens

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2024
Florida Sen. Rick Scott missed Senate votes for private jet trips and Trump rallies

Florida Sen. Rick Scott missed Senate votes for private jet trips and Trump rallies

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2024
In rare bipartisan vote, U.S. Senate passes package aimed at protecting kids online

In rare bipartisan vote, U.S. Senate passes package aimed at protecting kids online

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - July 30, 2024
Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - July 29, 2024
Iowa’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect

Iowa’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect

By Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch - July 29, 2024