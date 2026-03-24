search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Opinion: If we don't step up to protect trans Americans, they'll come for you too

This is our Minnesota moment. Just as brave Minnesotans stood up to defend their immigrant neighbors, we all have a stake in protesting the insanely discriminatory Republican laws against trans people

By Bonnie Fuller - March 24, 2026
Share
gay pride parade in New York City
The Pride Flag is carried through the streets. Thousands of people came out to celebrate the 55th annual Pride Day parade and PrideFest. The theme was "The challenges we face today with the political climate requiring us to stand together in solidarity". (Photo by Susan Stava / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

This story first appeared on Bonnie Fuller’s Substack

I don’t fully understand why Donald Trump and Republican state lawmakers have singled out transgender Americans who account for 1% of our population – just 2.8 million people – from a total population of 341.8 million people to, seek to persecute.

But they have.

It’s a national mission forTrump who has declared that there are only two biological sexes , has forced all trans people out of the military, has directed the state department to issue passports to trans people only if their birth genders are listed and has issued an executive order banning trans girls from playing sports with other girls in school.

He has gone so far as to have Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr threaten all hospitals with the loss of their Medicaid and Medicare funding if they provide gender affirming care to anyone younger than 18.

Gender affirming care that has been studied and recommended by all the leading medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics as necessary for the health and wellbeing of young trans people.

Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers across the country treat trans Americans – who are minding their own business, going about their lives like everyone else – as if they are an alien species that they need to eradicate.

I’m sorry to make this awful comparison since the Holocaust is without comparison in its horror, but like the Jews in Nazi Germany, America’s trans citizens have been singled out, dehumanized and given ‘special’ treatment by Donald Trump and the Republican party for years and their efforts are escalating.

Trump has exerted far more sweat into to trying to erase trans people and deny them healthcare , than he ever has on actually trying to make the lives of the rest of the 338 million Americans more affordable, sustainable, healthy and enjoyable.

Just let that sit with you for a minute.

There are 338 million other Americans.

Yet he and his fellow Republicans are obsessed with this group of 2.8 million. Obsessed with what ‘F’ or ‘M’ or ‘X’ that they put on their passports, birth certificates and driver’s licenses.

Obsessed with trans preteen and teen girls playing on girls sports teams and especially …. obsessed with where every trans person goes to the bathroom.

Imagine if Donald Trump, RFK Jr and every Republican state lawmaker had put the same effort into protecting America’s children from being killed by gun violence, as they have traumatizing trans teen girls who play sports.

Candidates including Trump spent $215 million on ads in the 2024 election, bolstering their war against the 12 % of transgender teen girls who actually do play sports. That’s 12 % of the 1% of trans people in the US.

In other words, a teeny tiny number of people.

Then Republicans claim that they do this in order to ‘protect’ biological girls.

That’s the same argument these guys and women use, when they ban medication abortion. They are ‘protecting’ women from big bad abortion pills.

It’s all a big pile of bullshit.

TARGETING TRANS AMERICANS – ANOTHER WAY TO DIVIDE & DISTRACT

Laws singling out and targeting trans people have nothing to do with ‘protecting’ women and girls from mythical hairy men supposedly posing as females in their locker rooms.

Neither does scapegoating trans Americans have to do with ‘protecting biological women ‘from the ‘horrors’ of DEI or ‘woke ideology.’

They are just another way to divide and distract us, while they deliver ginormous tax cuts to billionaires while slashing our healthcare.

Once dictator wannabe Trump and his sycophantic Republican lawmakers think they’ve wrung enough political ‘winning’ out of demonizing our trans neighbors, they will find another group of Americans to marginalize and stigmatize.

You never know when you will be in that group.

When you could become the next scapegoat victim of their political agenda.

The American Constitution doesn’t exist to just protect ‘biological’ males and females. It exists to protect ALL of us, no matter our sexual preferences, our gender identity, our skin color, ethnicity or religion.

When one tiny group of Americans has been and continues to be the target of the federal and state governments efforts to rob them of their civil rights, that is a problem for all of us!

We all have a stake in standing together with trans people and all LGBTQ people against the Republican’s diabolical tactics.

But for now, “othering” trans Americans has been a highly successful distraction for Trump and his party so they are going full steam ahead with their attacks.

In 2026 1,022 anti trans bills were introduced across the US and 126 were passed. Already in 2026, 740 bills are being considered.

So it’s not my imagination that literally every week, I learn about a new law courtesy of a Republican – controlled state legislature that goes farther and is even more cruel to the trans people that live within its borders.

But the Kansas Republican – dominated legislature has outdone itself, even overriding the veto of the state’s Democratic governor Laura Kelly, in order to pass a bill called SB244 .

This bill, passed on Wed. Feb 25th, decreed to all transgender Kansans that their driver’s licenses would be invalid on the very next day if their gender marker had been updated to reflect their identity, instead of their gender at birth!

So here’s my first question – why do Republican lawmakers in Kansas or anywhere else care so much about which gender someone else identifies with, that they will force trans residents to change their gender designation on their driver’s licenses?

And with absolutely zero notice?

Is this a Kansas emergency up there with a tornado warning?

After all, it had been legal for trans Kansans to have their chosen gender identity on their driver’s licenses since 2007!

Why did this suddenly become such an urgent problem for Republican members of the Kansas state legislature – bigger than how to find dollars to provide healthcare and food to Kansans after Trump cut Medicaid and SNAP in his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’?

Since the new law allowed zero time for trans Kansans to update their driver’s licenses. They became lawless the moment they got in their cars to go to work, school, or go to the gym the very next morning.

KANSAS DELIBERATELY MADE EVERY TRANS KANSAN LAWLESS

Even if they raced to the Department of Motor Vehicles to update their licenses, they could still have been technically charged with a misdemeanor on the spot. If they were stopped twice by authorities, before they made it to the DMV, they would be fined $1000!

But Kansas’s new trans hating law didn’t end there.

It also decreed that trans Kansans could only use government bathrooms of their birth genders . That means trans men, who look like men must use women’s bathrooms and trans women who appear to be women, must use men’s bathrooms.

From now on, anyone in Kansas can civilly sue someone that they suspect of using the ‘wrong’ government bathroom, for $1000.

Yes, bounty hunters will have a whole new opportunity to make money in Kansas if they stake out government bathrooms.

Listen ,most Kansans probably don’t even know a trans person.

There are only 22,400 trans adults in Kansas out of a population of 2,941,0000. Kansas‘ trans adults account for only 0.99 percent of the state’s overall population.

There’s no question that Donald Trump, his ‘race’ czar Stephen Miller and their paramilitary ICE and Border Patrol thugs have found numerous groups of immigrants and naturalized citizens – Somalis, Latinos, Haitians, Palestinians – to target and traumatize.

Minnesotans courageously showed all of us how to stand up, fight back and protect our neighbors, no matter what their immigration status, color or accent.

But our fellow Americans should never be singled out to be tormented and punished by federal and state governments, simply for existing. And trans people have always existed in every society.

Can we all please think like Minnesotans. If your state is planning to pass some cruel ludicrous anti trans law, call your state legislators and demand that they stop!

Trans people are our neighbors. We need to stand up, fight back and stop their persecution!

When you consider who you vote for in the upcoming midterm elections, check out what each candidate has said about trans people. Will they be ‘Minnesotans’ who protect trans Americans or will be dehumanizers like Donald Trump?

Bonnie Fuller
Tags:

Recommended

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024
Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - September 27, 2024
Patients hurt by Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming care, providers testify

Patients hurt by Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming care, providers testify

By Annelise Hanshaw, Missouri Independent - September 27, 2024
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024
Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - September 27, 2024
Patients hurt by Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming care, providers testify

Patients hurt by Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming care, providers testify

By Annelise Hanshaw, Missouri Independent - September 27, 2024
Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune - September 18, 2024
Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
Idaho governor signs executive order opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ athletes

Idaho governor signs executive order opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ athletes

By Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun - August 28, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Mike Rogers distorts opioid record to boost Senate bid

Mike Rogers distorts opioid record to boost Senate bid

By Jesse Valentine - March 24, 2026
Michael Whatley turns to convicted ex-governor for campaign boost

Michael Whatley turns to convicted ex-governor for campaign boost

By Jesse Valentine - March 23, 2026
Rick Jackson brags that tariffs and tax cuts are boosting his wealth

Rick Jackson brags that tariffs and tax cuts are boosting his wealth

By Jesse Valentine - March 20, 2026
Maria Lazar misstates history of Dred Scott decision in interview

Maria Lazar misstates history of Dred Scott decision in interview

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2026
Roys: Wisconsin deserves a governor who fights for families—not billionaires

Roys: Wisconsin deserves a governor who fights for families—not billionaires

By Bonnie Fuller - March 17, 2026
Republicans push ‘defund the police’ lie about Jo Mendoza

Republicans push ‘defund the police’ lie about Jo Mendoza

By Jesse Valentine - March 16, 2026
Jeff Van Drew hired consultant tied to 2013 Bridgegate scandal

Jeff Van Drew hired consultant tied to 2013 Bridgegate scandal

By Jesse Valentine - March 12, 2026
Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

Nunn backed a $1T Medicaid cut and Iowa hospitals are feeling the pain

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2026
Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

Alaskans pay a lot for health care. Nick Begich made it worse.

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2026
Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

Donald Trump and Christine Drazan want to end Oregon’s vote-by-mail system

By Jesse Valentine - March 09, 2026
Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

Whatley touts Trump economy as prices keep rising

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2026
Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

Is Mike Lawler a moderate? Two separate studies say no.

By - March 04, 2026
John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

John Lujan touts job creation record as firm shipped jobs overseas

By Jesse Valentine - March 02, 2026
The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

The Senate Leadership Fund is bankrolled by corporate greed

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2026
Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

Husted met with FirstEnergy figures as bribery scheme unfolded

By Jesse Valentine - February 25, 2026
Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

Susan Collins is fundraising off election misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - February 23, 2026
Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

Chuck Edwards backs tariffs as western NC struggles to rebuild

By Jesse Valentine - February 20, 2026
Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

Miller-Meeks says costly insurance could lead to healthier lifestyles

By Jesse Valentine - February 18, 2026
New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

New report: Valentine’s Day costs are up amid Trump tariffs

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2026
Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

Whatley accepted $21K from donors linked to health care fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 11, 2026
Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

Eliminating Obamacare tops Zach Nunn’s legislative wishlist

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2026
Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

Kean posed with GOP activist accused of antisemitism and homophobia

By Jesse Valentine - February 06, 2026
‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

‘I almost died trying to get an abortion in Iowa’—a mother of 4 speaks out

By - February 05, 2026
Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

Husted took hundreds of thousands from insurers now raising Ohio rates

By Jesse Valentine - February 04, 2026
Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

Gabe Evans talked about lower costs, then voted against ACA subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - February 02, 2026
Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

Mike Lawler donated to staffer accused of inciting town hall chaos

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

‘She likely died from a stroke’: Inside the chilling reality of Texas’s abortion laws

By Bonnie Fuller - January 27, 2026
Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

Darrell Issa’s long record of voting to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - January 27, 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

EXCLUSIVE: Democratic legislators push Senate to extend Obamacare tax credits

By Jesse Valentine - January 22, 2026
Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

Wisconsin GOP bill would force women to return aborted tissue to doctors

By Bonnie Fuller - January 21, 2026
Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

Jon Husted tells struggling Ohioans to fix their ‘work ethic’

By Jesse Valentine - January 20, 2026
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler rejects 10% cap on credit card interest rates

By Jesse Valentine - January 15, 2026
Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

Iowa Republicans push health care bill that cuts coverage, not costs

By Jesse Valentine - January 14, 2026
Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

Doctors say Wisconsin GOP’s pregnancy bill treats women like ‘incubators,’ not people

By Bonnie Fuller - January 13, 2026
RE: Epstein emails

RE: Epstein emails

By Jesse Valentine - March 24, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .