Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton appears open to cutting Social Security and Medicare in leaked audio first obtained by the Texas Tribune.

Paxton made the remarks to lobbyists at a private fundraising event last month when he was asked how he would address the national deficit.

“Making some reasonable cuts to mandatory spending—you’re gonna have to do it,” Paxton said. “Or there is no solution. That’s just the reality. We have to suck it up.”

Mandatory spending refers to federal spending that is required by law, as opposed to being appropriated by Congress. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid make up the vast majority of mandatory spending.

A Navigator Research poll from last month found an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose cutting these programs, including 89% of Democrats, 53% of Republicans, and 78% of independents.

Proponents of cutting Social Security often claim it is necessary to ensure the program’s longevity. The Social Security trust fund that ensures full retirement and survivor benefits is currently projected to run dry in 2032.

Paxton’s Democratic opponent, state Rep. James Talarico, has a plan for keeping the trust fund sated: slightly raising Social Security taxes on those earning over $400,000 a year.

Paxton, meanwhile, praised the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) that makes a $1 trillion cut to Medicaid in order to fund tax breaks for wealthy people and big corporations. About 200,000 Texans are expected to lose health insurance as a result.

Despite this cut, OBBB is not deficit neutral. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the law will add more than $4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

“Paxton has no problem adding trillions to the debt to cut taxes for billionaires, but wants cuts when it comes to protecting seniors’ retirement benefits and healthcare,” says Ryan Martin, a spokesperson for Talarcio’s campaign.

A Beacon Research poll from last month shows Talarcio narrowly leading Paxton by two points.