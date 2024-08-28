search
​​Rep. Mike Lawler backed fake abortion clinics linked to disinformation campaigns

Lawler celebrated the Supreme Court decision that led to multiple states having near-total abortion bans.

By Jesse Valentine - August 28, 2024
Mike Lawler
Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on July 26, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Republican U.S. House Rep. Mike Lawler has a record of supporting crisis pregnancy centers, facilities known for spreading disinformation about reproductive health.

Lawler was elected to represent New York’s 17th district in 2022. He is currently running for a second term. His Democratic opponent is former U.S. House Rep. Mondaire Jones.

Crisis pregnancy centers, also called pregnancy resource centers, are nonprofit organizations that work to discourage people from getting abortions. They often do this by providing medically inaccurate information. These centers have been criticized for masquerading as legitimate health care providers in order to draw in patients.

Throughout his career, Lawler has publicly and financially supported Care Net, an evangelical Christian organization that operates crisis pregnancy centers in multiple states, including New York. Multiple Google reviews have accused Care Net Pregnancy of Rockland, which is located in Lawler’s district, of being a fake clinic that manipulates women.

In May, Lawler spoke at a Care Net Pregnancy of Rockland event.

“As a father, I know there is nothing more beautiful than the gift of life,” Lawler wrote on social media. “It was great to join the Care Net Pregnancy Center and support their work to give expecting mothers more options and resources.”

Lawler spoke at a Care Net Pregnancy of Rockland fundraiser in October 2023. A week before the event, Lawler’s campaign contributed $500 to Care Net. At the event, Lawler posed for a photo with Sandra Leon, the director of Net Pregnancy of Rockland.

Lawler indicated in a social media post that Leon personally invited him to the fundraiser.

Lawler has also supported crisis pregnancy centers legislatively. In January, he backed the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act. This bill would prohibit states from putting limitations on federal funds going to crisis pregnancy centers. 

The bill passed the Republican-controlled House. It is awaiting action in the Democrat-controlled Senate where it is unlikely to pass.

Reproductive rights is expected to be a major issue in the 2024 elections, including in Lawler’s race. Lawler claims he would not support a federal abortion ban if re-elected. He has not gone as far as Jones, however, who has pledged to support legislation that would establish a federal right to abortion care in all 50 states.

Former President Donald Trump has openly praised the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which removed federal protection for abortion rights and gave states the power to impose abortion bans. In an April interview with News Nation, Lawler agreed, saying Trump was right to celebrate the ruling.

“These decisions are best left to the voters in each state and you’re seeing that. In the state of New York, the law is settled,” Lawler said. “It is on the books and it’s not changing. I think the former president’s position is right. It is up to the states. It is not up to the federal government.”

Asked for comment, Chris Russell, a spokesman for the Lawler Campaign, provided the following statement: “Congressman Lawler believes that pregnant women facing an incredibly difficult decision should have the freedom to explore all of their options. That Mondaire Jones and others would seek to restrict a woman from doing so is deeply troubling.”


Russell did not explain how Jones would restrict women. As a result of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, 14 states currently have near-total abortion bans.

