Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga opposed the Inflation Reduction Act and then celebrated the bill’s role in reopening a local power plant.

Huizenga currently represents the state’s 4th District. He is reportedly considering a campaign for U.S. Senate next year.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, invested billions in domestic clean energy production, including nuclear power. It was announced last September that the bill would provide $1.52 billion to reopen a nuclear generating station in Huizenga’s district.

“The Palisades Nuclear Plant will provide 800 megawatts of clean and reliable energy while helping make energy more affordable for families and small businesses across Michigan,” Huizenga told WWMT News last month. “This is great news for Van Buren County, Southwest Michigan, and our entire state.”

In an earlier press release, Huizenga estimated the project would create hundreds of jobs and said he “led the charge in Congress” to secure funding for it.

Huizenga claimed in August 2022, however, that the Inflation Reduction Act would hurt working Michiganders.

“The impact of soaring inflation is being felt by Americans every time they go to the grocery store, a restaurant, or their favorite small business,” Huizenga said. “This massive tax and spend legislation will add fuel to the inflationary fire, cause prices to soar even further, and make it even more difficult for families across Michigan to make ends meet.”

Huizenga later called the bill, which received no Republican votes in the House or Senate, a “Democrat debacle.” He has voted dozens of times to repeal various provisions of the law.

The Inflation Reduction Act also empowered Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors. Huizenga’s 2024 campaign website listed lowering health care costs as one of his top priorities.

A Huizenga spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.