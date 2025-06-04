search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

More than 260,000 federal workers have lost their jobs since January.

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2025
Share
Trump meets with Mike Johnson
UNITED STATES - MAY 20: President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talk with reporters after a House Republican Conference meeting on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

The House Republican budget bill passed on May 23 would require new federal workers to choose between stronger job protections or larger paychecks.

The American Prospect first reported on the provision, which would allow new federal workers to choose at-will employment—meaning they could be fired at any time and without cause. Those who don’t choose at-will status would have to pay more into the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).

Current federal workers contribute 4.4% of their salary to FERS. Under the provision, non-at-will employees would see that figure rise to 9.4%, without any change to their benefits.

The provision would allow federal workers to forgo protections created by the Pendleton Civil Servant Reform Act of 1883, which established that most federal hirings and firing decisions would be based on merit, not political loyalty.

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), an advocacy group for public workers, warns this change could lead to malfeasance.

“The merit-based civil service does not exist to protect federal employees; it exists to protect against cronyism and corruption in the civil service and fill the ranks of government with qualified individuals,” NARFE said. “Congress should protect merit-based civil service, not encourage employees to undermine it.”

President Donald Trump has attempted to fire thousands of federal workers since taking office in January. Some federal workers and unions have sued, resulting in some of those firings being paused or blocked by the judiciary. The bill would effectively eliminate those legal barriers, since employees who choose at-will status wouldn’t have the right to challenge their dismissals.

Trump’s purge of federal workers was foretold by Project 2025, which explicitly calls for reclassifying federal workers as at-will employees and firing anyone who is not aligned with the president’s agenda.

The bill, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed the House with only Republican votes. The Senate is now marking up the bill and will send it back to the House for approval. As of now, there is no indication that the at-will provision will be dropped from the legislation.

Trump has said he hopes to sign the bill by July 4.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

By Bonnie Fuller - June 03, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025
“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2025
Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2025
Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

By Jesse Valentine - April 16, 2025
North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

By Jesse Valentine - April 11, 2025
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025