Republican challenging Nevada Senate majority leader has ties to far right Christian group

The Nevada Senate Republican Caucus-backed candidate hoping to unseat Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro describes herself on her website as having “a pragmatic and results-oriented approach” but has previously identified herself as a member of a right-wing Christian organization.

By April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current - May 20, 2024
Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson helps plant rose bushes in front of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City, Nev. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 to honor the memory of Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who died in May after falling ill. (AP Photo/Michelle L. Price)

The Nevada Senate Republican Caucus-backed candidate hoping to unseat Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro describes herself on her website as having "a pragmatic and results-oriented approach" but has previously identified herself as a member of a right-wing Christian organization.

Jill Douglass, a retiree who previously worked in financial services, is one of two Republicans running to represent State Senate District 6, which covers parts of Summerlin in Las Vegas. In the upcoming primary, she faces Josh Stacy, a tech developer who has raised no money and advertises no endorsements. The winner will challenge Cannizzaro, who does not face a Democratic primary challenger, and a third-party candidate in the general election.

Douglass has not previously held elected office but last summer challenged Jesse Law as chair of the Clark County Republican Party. (She lost to the indicted fake elector.) At that time, Douglass noted in a public campaign pitch that she is a member of the American Christian Caucus.

The American Christian Caucus is an affiliate of the National Association of American Christian Communities, and believes churches need to be involved in politics and voice their opinion on “the laws being passed when the Bible is perverted.” Among the examples included on a national blog of things they believe “pervert” the Bible: “homosexuality was legal and encouraged,” “divorce was made easier,” and “abortion was made legal.”

“We must change the laws to make America Godly again,” reads the post.

One of the cofounders of ACC, Calvary Red Rock Pastor Gregg Seymour on a podcast last year declared that, “We’re in war time Christianity, and it’s never going to change. Peace time Christianity is over.”

Another cofounder, Fervent Cavalry Pastor Jimmy Morales has praised Trump for setting the stage for overruling Roe v Wade and urged Christians to “fight and take this country back.” Fervent Cavalry, formerly known as Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain, hosted the former president at an event last summer and was one of the churches that successfully challenged a Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pandemic-era executive order restricting the size of church gatherings.

Douglass did not respond to the Current’s request for an interview or questions submitted via email about the American Christian Caucus and whether her personal political views align with those expressed by the organization.

Douglass is an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, though the website for her state senate campaign does not mention him. In an interview with Veterans in Politics last summer, Douglass said she would support the former president in his reelection bid and called him “one of the most effective presidents we’ve ever had.”

State Senate District 6 has been highly competitive in the previous election cycles. In 2020, Cannizzaro won the district over Republican April Becker by just half a percentage pointIn 2021, Democrats redrew the political boundary lines in their favor, extending their registration advantage. But this year’s election will be the first true test to see how swingy the district remains. A third of the voters of the district are registered as nonpartisans.

Douglass has been endorsed by the Nevada Senate Republican Caucus but is largely self funded, contributing nearly all of the $100,575 she reported on her first quarter campaign finance disclosure form. Notably, her campaign has not been endorsed by Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has been making a concerted effort to endorse and support many candidates running for the state legislature.

Cannizzaro began this calendar year by announcing her campaign had $700,000 on hand, a record for any state legislator going into an election year, and she reported nearly $134,000 in contributions in the first quarter of this year. That brings her on-hand cash to more than $800,000, as of March 31.

This story was originally published in the Nevada Current

April Corbin Girnus, Nevada Current
